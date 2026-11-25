Nomzamo Mbatha took to social media to honour the late Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away on 20 November 2026 at the age of 71

The actress reflected on the former Deputy President's signature words of encouragement to young women and girls throughout her lifetime

Phumzile made history as South Africa's first woman deputy president and will receive a State Funeral Category 2 on 28 November 2026

Nomzamo Mbatha shared an emotional tribute to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as she bid farewell to the respected South African leader. Image: Nomzamo Mbatha

Source: Facebook

South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has shared a deeply emotional farewell to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's trailblazing former Deputy President, who passed away on Friday, 20 November 2026, aged 71. The Presidency confirmed her death followed complications from a recent medical procedure.

Taking to social media, Nomzamo shared a heartfelt message that captured both grief and gratitude for the late leader's influence on her life and the lives of countless other women.

"Mam'Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka … what a premature goodbye this feels like. But as you say, we always meet in places, and that will be the case one day again, I'm certain.”

Nomzamo reflects on Phumzile's words of encouragement

The actress recalled two phrases she said defined the way Phumzile uplifted young women:

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"I see you…I’'m proud of you."

For Nomzamo, these words captured the late leader's gift for recognising potential in those still finding their footing. Leaning on the isiZulu phrase "Ubufakazi bakho buyaphila," meaning her testimony lives on, Nomzamo described Phumzile as someone who planted seeds in both the young and the old. She used the metaphor of a Baobab tree, a symbol of endurance and life, to frame the lasting reach of her mentor's impact.

She wrote, suggesting those whose lives Phumzile touched would carry her influence forward as living proof of the role she played.

"These seeds will now speak of you, Baobab. Sizoba ubufakazi bendima oyidlalile.”

Her tribute closed with warmth and prayer:

"May your soul rest in eternal peace, ma… Siyabonga."

Nomzamo reflected on Phumzile's influence in an emotional farewell that caught the attention of South Africans. Image: Fikile Mbalula

Source: Facebook

A pioneering life in public service

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka broke barriers when she became South Africa's first woman deputy president, serving in that role from 2005 to 2008. She later took her advocacy to the global stage, serving as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021, championing gender equality and women's rights internationally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, 28 November 2026, in eXesi, Eastern Cape, in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to South Africa and the world.

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he radio personality called Nomzamo rare and an orator, saying people overlook that side of her.

Source: Briefly News