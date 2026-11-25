Ekurhuleni deputy mayor Xolani Khumalo addressed foreigners directly at what appeared to be a public gathering, warning them about spaza shop ownership

The former Sizok'thola presenter was recently appointed deputy mayor for Action SA, and his remarks have stirred strong reactions online

A split-screen video of the speech circulating on X has drawn sharp responses from South Africans on both sides of the immigration debate

Xolani Khumalo has warned foreign shop owners in Ekurhuleni. Image: Xolani Khumalo/Action4SA

Source: Instagram

A video of Ekurhuleni deputy mayor Xolani Khumalo warning foreigners that they will not be permitted to own spaza shops in the city has gone viral on X. The clip, shared on 24 November 2026, captures him speaking through a megaphone at what appears to be a public gathering, with a woman recording herself inside a car in a split-screen format while relaying his message.

Khumalo, who recently stepped into the role of deputy mayor under Action SA, was formerly the presenter of the crime-busting show Sizok'thola. In the footage, he delivers a blunt message to foreign nationals regardless of their documentation status, insisting that no foreigner, documented or not, will be allowed to operate a spaza shop. He goes further, suggesting that whoever sponsored or supported their documentation should house them personally.

Khumalo's warning to foreign spaza shop owners

The clip shared by @BafanaSurprisesummarises his position clearly: documented and undocumented foreigners alike are being told their time running spaza shops in Ekurhuleni is over. His tone is urgent and unambiguous, leaving little room for interpretation.

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Watch the video that set Ekurhuleni X users talking below.

Netizens react to Khumalo's stance

The post drew strong and varied reactions from X users. Here is what people had to say:

@Dashin57:

"People forget that the law allows him to remove foreigners from spaza shops. Spaza shops belong to the local people, not foreigners."

@Judgemoneyc:

"Perhaps he should also open spaza shops for residents, not just remove foreigners who run them, leaving communities without nearby shops. The party seems to have nothing else to improve communities or poor people's lives besides making them harder through vigilantism. Remind him he is now a councillor, not a vigilante; city bylaws are made by parliament, not by him."

@Blacksh90139340:

"We thought by now he would have taken them out? Is he still talking?"

@j_jaimo:

"The good news is, he took an OATH to ADHERE to the Constitution and serve without discrimination. Being a councillor is not a License to HARM, ASSAULT or LOOT. If Cllr Xolani Khumalo feel he is now too BIG and Powerful, let him visit Gen Sibiya or Wandile in Prison, First."

Gareth on Action SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gareth Cliff threw his weight behind an analysis of ActionSA's performance in the elections, calling its illegal immigration stance the decisive factor in its rise.

Source: Briefly News