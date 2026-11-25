MySol's foundation's bursary package for students went viral after an X user shared the full list of benefits it covers

The bursary reportedly includes tuition fees, accommodation, food allowances, a laptop, an iPhone, AirPods and clothing

South Africans flooded the comments section with reactions, with some comparing MySol to other well-known foundations

The MySol Foundation has caught attention with a bursary package that covers more than just tuition, including food, clothing and an iPhone. Image: MySol

Source: Twitter

A bursary package that seemingly covers everything a student could need has set social media alight, after an X user shared details of what the MySol Foundation offers its recipients.

User @k4r4b34st posted about the foundation on 25 November 2026, writing: "MySol Foundation bursary goes all out for students. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, food allowances, and provides a laptop, iPhone, AirPods and even clothing."

What MySol Foundation offers students

The post racked up over 57,000 views as South Africans weighed in on the generosity of the package. Unlike many bursaries that cover only tuition, MySol's offering appears to address the full spectrum of student needs, from housing and food to technology and personal items.

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The inclusion of an iPhone, AirPods and clothing alongside academic essentials made the bursary stand out, with many users expressing both admiration and a keen interest in finding out how to apply.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the generous package

The post drew a wave of responses from netizens. Below are some of the reactions:

@MRP_CARROT said:

"MySol is what Motsepe wish to be."

@sheslovableMaya asked:

"Where can I apply?"

@S_E_Ngoepe wrote:

"Chris Excel punching the air."

What you need to know about MySol

MySol, whose real name is Solomon Soka Madibela, built his mining empire after spending 15 years working his way up from a site clerk.

The businessman founded MySol Holdings and Logistics in 2018, which now operates eight active opencast chrome-mining sites and employs over 2,500 people.

Source: Briefly News