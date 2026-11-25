South African actor Dillon Windvogel and his wife Ayesha announced their first pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, 24 November 2026

The couple shared a photo of a baby romper, and a board revealing Baby Windvogel is due in 2027, captioning it 'Chapter 3: Plus 1'

The baby news comes less than two years after Dillon and Ayesha tied the knot in February 2025

Dillon Windvogel and his wife Ayesha are preparing for parenthood, sharing exciting news that has fans celebrating their growing family. Image: Dillon Windvogel

Source: Facebook

South African actor Dillon Windvogel and his wife Ayesha are expecting their first child together, sending fans into a frenzy after they went public with the exciting news. The couple dropped their pregnancy announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, sending warm wishes flooding their way from friends and supporters across the country.

The post featured a baby romper alongside a board revealing that Baby Windvogel would be arriving in 2027. The couple captioned the moment "Chapter 3: Plus 1," framing their growing family as the next exciting instalment of their love story.

Dillon and Ayesha's love story

The two have been building their life together fairly quickly. Dillon popped the question in July 2024, and by February 2025, the pair had already walked down the aisle. Their wedding was described at the time as their "second chapter," and now, less than two years into married life, they're preparing to become parents.

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Dillon is best known for his role in the Netflix hit Blood & Water, as well as The Spinners, and has steadily built a loyal following who have been pouring in congratulations since the announcement dropped.

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SA celebrities' baby wave

The Windvogels' pregnancy reveal is part of a broader wave of baby news sweeping through South African celebrity circles lately. Musician Jelly Babie, born Karabo Khakhu, recently announced the arrival of her first child, sharing pictures from the maternity ward that included her newborn, baby bottles and a stroller. She named her baby Lethabo, a Sesotho name meaning joy.

Jelly Babie had been at the centre of social media conversations for months after videos of her performing on stage while visibly pregnant began circulating online. She later embraced the moment fully, sharing pictures from a pregnancy photoshoot showing off her baby bump. In a heartfelt letter addressed to her child, she reflected on how the journey of pregnancy had already taught her patience, strength and a deeper kind of love before her baby had even taken a first breath.

As for Dillon and Ayesha, their little one is expected sometime in 2027, and all signs point to a couple who can't wait to begin this new chapter together.

Onezwa Mbola announced her pregnancy

Popular SA culinary creator Onezwa Mbola shared a pregnancy reveal post on Instagram to mark Spring Day on 1 September.

The post featured a camera-viewfinder shot of her baby bump alongside pink Minnie Mouse booties, sparking excitement among fans.

Source: Briefly News