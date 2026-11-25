A viral claim alleged that Tyla quoted Nasty C $500,000 for a feature, with the story sparking heated debate about local artist fees

Both Tyla and Nasty C previously addressed an earlier version of this rumour involving a $300,000 figure

Despite the drama the story implied, not to mention the backlash online, the rapper later proved that there was no bad blood

Tyla allegedly charged Nasty C $500,000 for a feature. Images: TheStewartofNY/GC Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A story doing the rounds on social media since early 2026 claims that double Grammy-winning singer Tyla explained her limited local collaborations by saying South African artists simply cannot afford her rates. The viral post specifically alleged she quoted Durban rapper Nasty C a staggering $500,000 (approximately R8.7 million) for a feature.

According to the circulating version of events, Nasty C slid into Tyla's DMs looking for a collab, only for the Water hitmaker to drop that price tag. The story goes that the rapper laughed it off, told her she was "not on Rihanna's level," and promptly blocked her on Instagram. It's the kind of tea that was always going to spread fast.

This is not the first time

What makes this rumour worth unpacking is that it is not exactly new territory. A very similar story, except with a $300,000 figure, circulated before 2026 and was publicly shut down by both artists at the time. Tyla dismissed the reports that she had demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars from Nasty C for a verse, and Nasty C was equally direct, describing the story as completely fabricated, saying it was "made up, super cap."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The latest version appears to be a recycled spin on that older claim, with the price tag inflated for dramatic effect.

If there were any real bad blood between the two, the evidence on the ground tells a very different story. Rather than the alleged Instagram block, Nasty C has openly declared himself a fan of Tyla, particularly following the release of the singer's latest project, A-POP.

He was also later spotted working in the studio with Sydney Seethal, Tyla's younger sister, which is hardly the behaviour of someone who has been frozen out by the family.

The debate the post sparked was real, with some social media users arguing the alleged fee was unreasonable for local artists to meet, while others pointed out that a global pop sensation with two Grammys to her name is well within her rights to price her features accordingly. But the story at the centre of it all? According to both artists, it never happened.

Both Tyla and Nasty C have dismissed the $500,000 rumour. Images: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C eyes Moses Mabhida for epic concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Nasty C's hopes to headline a concert at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The rapper revealed in an interview that filling the iconic venue was on his radar, and that the right backing could make it a reality sooner than fans might expect.

Source: Briefly News