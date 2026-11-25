Jub Jub posted rare photos of his son Christian on Instagram, calling him his champ

The Uyajola 9/9 host publicly acknowledged Kelly Khumalo for raising their son in his absence

Zandie Khumalo and other followers flooded the comments after the post went viral

Jub Jub praised Kelly Khumalo after he posted photos of their lookalike son. Image: official_jubjub, kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub has set social media alight after posting photos of his son Christian on Instagram, with fans stunned by just how much the teenager looks like his famous father. The reality TV host and musician captioned the post "Wena Wamanzi ❤️ #mychamp," and in the comments, he went on to give Kelly Khumalo her flowers for raising the boy on her own.

The post, shared on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, drew thousands of reactions almost immediately, with followers praising both the father-son resemblance and Jub Jub's public acknowledgement of Kelly's role as a mother.

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Jub Jub gives Kelly Khumalo her flowers

When @gugu_biyela01 commented:

"Makhumalo usebenzile la 🤛 am so proud of her for being a great mother 🤛🤛"

Jub Jub himself replied:

"Kakhulu🤛 she did a good job indeed."

The exchange did not go unnoticed, with many fans reading it as a rare and genuine show of gratitude towards his former partner.

The acknowledgement carries weight given the long-running tension between the two. In November 2025, Jub Jub publicly appealed to Kelly to allow him access to Christian, expressing gratitude for how she raised their son while he was behind bars serving time for murder and driving under the influence of drugs.

He said he had been ready to co-parent since his release in 2017, adding that Kelly and her legal team had ignored his attempts to resolve matters outside of court. Kelly, for her part, has previously said she would not grant Jub Jub access to Christian until the boy turns 18, stating the courts are available to any father who wants to pursue custody.

Mzansi reacts to the father-son photos

The comments section turned into a celebration. Kelly's sister, singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, who previously defended Jub Jub, wrote:

"Oh mfana ka Aunti ndze 📸📸📸 How amazing is God, all grown and cute ❤️"

Jub Jub replied warmly:

"Cheese boy ka Mampela....ovi charma boi 😄" to which Zandie shot back: "Kazi ufuze bani 😂😂😂"

@tshia_mo__ noted:

"I thought this was a throwback pic 😮. Your twin for sure."

@lindiwe213 wrote:

"@official_jubjub, oh, this melt my heart, man🤩 ❤️ the acknowledgment big up to you 💙"

@brettsaofficial added:

"No bond like that of a Dad and his son❤️🔥🔥🔥 Shout out, bro. 🙌"

@hlupi_za shared:

"I'm glad you now have your son back in your life, my brother. This is very important, especially for boys to be groomed by a man, especially a father. There are other things that we as women can't teach them❤️🙏"

Jub Jub praised Kelly Khumalo. Image: official_jubjub, kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub shares photo holding a baby

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub posted a photo of himself holding a newborn baby, sending fans into a frenzy.

This was after he appeared before the Germiston Magistrate's Court the same day on serious firearm-related charges.

Source: Briefly News