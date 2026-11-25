Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a photo of tiny newborn feet alongside what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test

The actress, who plays Khwezi on SABC1's Skeem Saam, has largely kept her private life out of the public eye

Samukele previously made headlines in 2022 when sources claimed she was expecting her first child after her traditional wedding

Samukele Mkhize left fans speculating about a possible baby announcement after sharing a sweet photo that hinted at exciting news. Image: Samukele Mkhize

Source: Facebook

Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize has set social media alight after posting a photo that has many convinced she has welcomed a new baby. The image, shared on her Instagram, features tiny newborn feet alongside what appears to be a positive pregnancy test, leaving fans with plenty of questions and very few answers.

The actress, best known for her role as Khwezi on SABC1's Skeem Saam, has always been fiercely private about her personal life. That makes this latest post all the more significant to her followers, who are reading it as a subtle announcement of a major life milestone.

Samukele's baby speculation is not new

This is not the first time Samukele has found herself at the centre of baby rumours. Back in 2022, reports surfaced suggesting she was pregnant with her first child, with the speculation following news of her traditional wedding. At the time, sources cited by entertainment publication ZiMoja made the claims, though Samukele never publicly addressed or confirmed them.

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Now, with this fresh post circulating, the speculation has reignited with even more energy. Many of her followers believe the photo is a soft announcement, though the actress has not accompanied it with any caption confirming or denying what the image is meant to communicate.

See post here:

Fans are eager for confirmation

The post has generated significant buzz, with fans expressing excitement and eagerness to know whether the actress has officially become a mother. Because Samukele tends to guard her personal affairs closely, any glimpse into that world feels like a rare and meaningful moment for those who follow her career.

For now, Samukele has let the image do the talking, leaving her supporters to piece together what this new chapter might look like for her.

Viewers slammed the ‘Skeem Saam’ storyline

A Skeem Saam fan took to X on 12 August 2026 to call out the show's current Khwezi, Stanley and Nkosi storyline.

The post struck a nerve, with many viewers agreeing that the beloved soap has lost its way with the dragging plot.

Source: Briefly News