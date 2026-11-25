Cyan Boujee shared pregnancy and early motherhood photos on Instagram days after an alleged assault at the South African Social Media Awards

The timing of the reveal raised eyebrows, with some accusing the DJ of using her baby to shift attention from the Naquueda altercation controversy

Fresh speculation about the identity of her child's father has also emerged, with an unnamed Nigerian man now being linked to the pregnancy

Cyan Boujee has faced criticism from social media users who accused her of using her baby to shift attention away from controversy. Image: Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

South African DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Victory Zuma, has broken her silence on her journey into motherhood, posting a carousel of photographs on Instagram that document her pregnancy and the first months of her baby's life. The images include mirror selfies showing her growing bump alongside tender moments holding her newborn, though she has chosen not to show the baby's face publicly.

The post arrived just days after Cyan found herself at the centre of a storm at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The SASMA altercation

Screen-recorded footage from the ceremony captured Cyan allegedly grabbing fellow content creator Lesè Naquueda Dayel by the hair and pulling her to the ground. Naquueda, who had just been named Beauty Influencer of the Year at the event, later alleged that she sustained injuries during the confrontation and spent part of the evening seeking medical attention before opening a case at a police station.

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Naquueda said she would let her legal team and the authorities handle the matter rather than engage in a public spat. Cyan, by contrast, appeared unbothered during a subsequent livestream, stating she would do it again and claiming Naquueda knew the real reason behind the confrontation. She also denied that the incident had anything to do with the awards outcome.

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Baby joy or damage control?

While many followers responded to the motherhood post with congratulations, a significant portion of social media users were sceptical about the timing. Some accused the DJ of using the reveal to redirect public attention away from the SASMA fallout.

@33Music_Plug wrote:

"Posting pregnancy and baby pics isn't going to stop Naqueeda from having her arrested."

Others went a step further, speculating that the announcement may have been made on the advice of legal counsel to generate public sympathy, though there is no evidence to support that theory. Some users argued that celebrating her new chapter should not come at the expense of accountability for her alleged conduct at the awards ceremony.

Cyan Boujee attacked Naquueda

Cyan Boujee went live after a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAs, addressing the incident head-on.

The influencer insisted jealousy had nothing to do with it, saying Naquueda knows exactly why she was targeted.

Source: Briefly News