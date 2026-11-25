Rowlene posted a candid selfie-style video admitting she spent her rent money on tour equipment with her show just two days away

The South African singer revealed she had only sold 40% of her tickets and was facing the possibility of being homeless at month-end

Fans flooded the comments calling on Nasty C to step in and support his former Tall Racks signee

Rowlene said ticket sales are lagging. Image: rowlene.sa

Source: Instagram

South African singer Rowlene has set social media alight after posting a brutally honest video admitting she dipped into her rent money to fund her upcoming tour. With the show just 48 hours away, she turned to fans in a last-ditch plea for ticket sales.

Filmed in what appears to be a home setting with a slanted ceiling in the background, the selfie-style video carries an on-screen caption that says "RENT NEEDS TO BE PAID." Rowlene delivers the confession with a mix of humour and barely concealed anxiety, shifting between exaggerated facial expressions throughout.

"I may or may not have used my rent for tour, and I'm gonna need you guys because we're only 40 sold out so far and the show is in two days," she said. "It is month end today. So I'm going to need you guys to go buy tickets because I might be homeless after this. But at least I have my equipment."

Watch Rowlene's candid rent money confession here:

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Rowlene's journey as an independent artist

The video lands with extra weight given Rowlene's history. She was the first artist signed to Nasty C's Tall Racks record label back in 2018, before eventually parting ways and returning to independence. In August 2026, she opened up on SlikourOnLife's Too Much Info about her time at the label, revealing she was told she was "lazy" and "didn't want it enough" — words she admitted hit her hard personally.

The clip quickly drew fans into the conversation, with many tagging Nasty C directly and urging him to reach out.

Fans call on Nasty C to Step In

Peeps had a lot to say about Rowlene's predicament. Here are some of the standout reactions:

@A_Lord01:

"We don't know what happened between you guys, but we're humans at the end of the day. We make mistakes; we forgive each other and move on. @Nasty_CSA, it seems like our sister is going through something; please do something, my boss @Ayanda_T, you've done amazing things before"

@mandisa_innit:

"This breaks my heart 💔 I hope her show sells out and they put their differences aside and make up. At the end of the day, it's Tall Racks till infinity @Nasty_CSA @Rowlene_SA"

@KudaKyleMuchena:

"Rowlene and David were such a duo"

@PrinceTana43799

"Then u see them comparing her streams to Areece's. Bruh shes a struggling artist now; those streams don't mean anything. Get booked"

@Simphiwe0077:

"@Nasty_CSA Syamcelela Ngcobo, do something."

Nasty C marks anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C celebrated the tenth anniversary of his debut album Bad Hair.

The rapper officially released A Star Is Born, a shelved track featuring the late Riky Rick and American poet Omari Hardwick.

Source: Briefly News