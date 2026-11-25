Generations has been a launchpad for some of South Africa's finest acting talent since its early days on SABC1

Several beloved cast members passed away in recent years, including stars who went on to major local and international success

From Menzi Ngubane's iconic Ngamla to Busi Lurayi's Netflix fame, their stories deserve to be remembered

Remembering 14 late ‘Generations’ stars. Images: Khanyi_Magubane, LadyCharlotte01, mwelimasilela

Source: Twitter

For decades, Generations has been far more than South Africa's favourite 8 pm SABC1 ritual. The long-running soapie launched careers, shaped characters who became household names, and gave Mzansi some of its most quotable television moments. Sadly, the country has had to say goodbye to a number of the gifted performers who made those moments possible.

Menzi Ngubane (Sibusiso Dhlomo)

Menzi Ngubane, who played the ruthless media mogul Sibusiso "Ngamla" Dhlomo, is widely considered one of South Africa's greatest dramatic actors. His commanding presence made Ngamla a truly legendary television figure. Ngubane passed away on 13 March 2021 at the age of 56 after a long battle with kidney disease complicated by a stroke.

Seputla Sebogodi (Kenneth Mashaba)

Seputla Sebogodi brought the calculating businessman Kenneth Mashaba to life, and his on-screen rivalry with Ngamla remains among the soapie's most celebrated storylines. The veteran stage and screen actor passed away on 15 July 2026 at the age of 63 following diabetes-related complications.

Shona Ferguson (Ace)

Before co-founding Ferguson Films with his wife Connie Ferguson, Shona Ferguson appeared on Generations as Ace (not to be confused with Peter Moruakgomo). The acclaimed producer and actor died on 30 July 2021 at the age of 47 due to COVID-19-related complications.

Mutodi Neshehe (Zola Radebe)

Best known to soapie lovers for his suave screen presence, Mutodi Neshehe portrayed Zola Radebe and remained a beloved fixture on South African television across major dramas and films. A dedicated father and screen veteran, Neshehe passed away in July 2021 at the age of 46 due to COVID-19 complications.

Sindi Buthelezi (Zinhle Mathe)

Actress Sindi Buthelezi endeared herself to Generations viewers through her role as Zinhle Mathe, Choppa’s sweet-natured girlfriend. Beyond the soapie, she appeared in productions such as Soul City and Ashes to Ashes. Buthelezi passed away in July 2021 at the age of 32.

Busi Lurayi (Tumi)

Acclaimed actress Busi Lurayi charmed audiences during her stint on Generations as Tumi before going on to win global praise for her leading role in Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas. Remembered for her effortless warmth and comedic brilliance, Lurayi passed away suddenly at her home in July 2022 at the age of 36.

Patrick Shai (Patrick Tlaole)

A towering veteran of South African television and social activism, Patrick Shai portrayed Patrick Tlaole—father to Dineo Mashaba—during his run on the SABC1 soapie. With a career spanning decades across iconic local dramas, Shai passed away in January 2022 at the age of 65.

Lindiwe Ndlovu (Patjuju)

Celebrated for her natural, grounded performances across South African film and television, Lindiwe Ndlovu appeared on Generations as Patjuju alongside acclaimed roles in Little One and Lockdown. A SAFTA-winning actress respected throughout the industry, Ndlovu passed away in January 2021 at the age of 44.

Noxolo Maqashalala (Mandisa)

Known for her standout performances across South African youth and prime-time dramas, Noxolo Maqashalala appeared on Generations as Mandisa alongside memorable roles in Tsha Tsha and Intersexions. She passed away in March 2021 at the age of 44.

Tiki Nxumalo (Sompisi)

Beloved veteran actor Tiki Nxumalo won over Generations fans with his heartwarming portrayal of Sompisi, Ruby Dikobe’s father. Having entered television acting later in life after years in theatre and music, Nxumalo left a lasting impression on viewers before passing away in June 2015 at the age of 65.

Mary Makgato (Puleng)

Veteran actress Mary Makgato was a familiar face to South African television audiences, appearing on Generations as Puleng as well as in several popular local dramas over the years. Makgato passed away in 2017 at the age of 51.

Mahlubi Kraai (Mr Bokaba)

Seasoned theatre and television actor Mahlubi Kraai brought gravitas and authority to his appearances on Generations as Mr Bokaba, adding to a respected body of work across South African stage and screen productions. Kraai passed away in May 2021.

Precious Simelane (Zanele Bhengu)

Rising star Precious Simelane captured viewers' hearts during the soapie’s earlier years through her portrayal of Zanele Bhengu. Remembered fondly by longtime fans of classic Generations, Simelane passed away in 2005.

Mandla Hlatshwayo (Siphiwe Phiri)

Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking losses was that of Mandla Hlatshwayo, who played Siphiwe Phosa for seven years and was also a beloved Jozi FM radio presenter. He was fatally shot on 14 May 2017 at the age of 40 while attempting to help women during a robbery in Pimville, Soweto.

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie dies

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the passing of veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie.

His family took to social media to share the devastating news, leaving longtime fans and colleagues shattered.

Source: Briefly News