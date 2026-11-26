Jane Benney, who played Laleti in Leon Schuster's 2001 hit Mr Bones , has built a remarkable career spanning film, music, and visual art

The Bulawayo-born actress, now based in Auckland, New Zealand, has expressed a desire to return home to work in Zimbabwe's film industry

Despite her starring role in one of SA's highest-grossing films, Benney has never featured in a Zimbabwean production

Jane Benney, who played Laleti in 'Mr Bones', has fans reminiscing about the iconic film as they catch up on what she has been doing since. Image: Jane Benney

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If you grew up watching Leon Schuster's comedies, the name Laleti probably brings an instant smile to your face. But the woman behind that beloved character, Jane Benney, has spent the past two decades quietly building a career that goes far beyond a single iconic role.

Born at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo to a British father and a Ndebele mother, uMaNdlovu, Benney grew up performing in musical theatre, modelling and pursuing music in what she fondly recalls as a lush, green city. It was an upbringing steeped in creativity, and her mother played no small part in nurturing it.

"My mother never wished that I would go and get a 9-to-5 job as she believed in my artistic capabilities.”

Laleti and the breakthrough role

That prayer was answered in 2001 when she landed the role of Laleti in Mr Bones, the Leon Schuster comedy that went on to become the highest-grossing South African film of all time upon its release. Benney described the experience as transformative.

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"Working with Schuster and other cast members was a dream come true. I enjoyed myself as we had to go settle in Sun City and enjoy different sets.”

The film's signature song, Welcome My Brother, remains closely tied to her name, though she has clarified that fans won't hear her perform it live, as the production created it exclusively.

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Life after ‘Mr Bones’

After Mr Bones, Benney's career took her across the globe. She moved to Hawaii, where she landed the lead role in Gerard Elmore's independent cult film All for Melissa, then relocated to Los Angeles to train at the Ivana Chubbuck Studio and with acting coach Joseph Pearlman. In 2018, she settled in Auckland, New Zealand, which she now calls her forever home.

Her creative output in New Zealand has been wide-ranging. She has worked as an actress, singer, voice-over artist, producer, writer and visual artist. Among her notable projects is JingleBeatz! SIYAYA SIYAYA!, an Afro-Kiwi festive musical production that reinterprets Christmas carols through African musical traditions, blending Afro-Jazz, Amapiano, Sungura, Mbaqanga and other sounds. The production features performers from across the African diaspora, led by musical director Gabriel Mugadza. Benney has opted to sit out this year's edition to rest.

Despite her international journey, home has never left her heart. She has expressed a genuine interest in returning to Bulawayo to contribute to Zimbabwe's growing film industry, noting the trail blazed by fellow diaspora talents such as Tongayi Chirisa and screenwriter-director Jessica J. Rowlands, whose short film RISE became the first Zimbabwean production to premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Benney said:

"It would actually be nice to come back specifically in Bulawayo to work."

Leon Schuster opened up about his life

Leon Schuster sat down with Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas for a rare candid interview filmed at his home.

The veteran comedian revealed he had two major relationships, each lasting 20 years, and became briefly tetchy when the topic came up.

Source: Briefly News