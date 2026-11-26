Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande announced the birth of the couple's new baby girl on Instagram on Wednesday, 25 November 2026

The birth announcement came weeks after cheating allegations involving gospel star Dumi Mkokstad surfaced on social media

The couple, who have been married for 7 years, already share two children together

Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi, announced the birth of their daughter. Image: dr_ziphozenkosi

Source: Instagram

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande, have welcomed a baby girl, with the news dropping just weeks after cheating allegations rocked their marriage. Ziphozenkosi shared the joyful announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, posting a close-up photo of their newborn daughter snuggled in a pink blanket.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt message rooted in scripture.

"When we prayed for rain, God already knew your name," Ziphozenkosi wrote, announcing the baby's name as Nikhanye Ziyana'izibusiso YeNkosi Nzimande.

She paired the announcement with a verse from Ezekiel 34:26:

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"...And in the proper season I will send the showers they need. There will be showers of blessing."

Cheating allegations preceded the birth

The baby's arrival follows a turbulent period for the couple after screenshots of alleged direct messages between Mkokstad and an unidentified user began circulating on X and TikTok. The profile in those DMs featured Mkokstad's old album cover, raising questions about when the messages were actually sent. The gospel star had not publicly addressed the allegations before his wife's birth announcement.

Ziphozenkosi had already announced the new addition back in October 2026, when she shared pregnancy photos on Instagram revealing a growing baby bump. The couple, married for seven years, now share three children together. Mkokstad also has a daughter named Likuwe Nzimande from a previous relationship, whom Ziphozenkosi has openly embraced as part of their family.

See the birth announcement post below:

Fans and family react to Dumi Mkokstad's new baby

Fans and friends flooded the post with warm messages. Here's how some of them reacted:

@itsgugugumede said:

"Oh my goodness!! 😍 Congratulations family 😭♥️"

@mandaba_ndaba remarked:

"Hello baby girl! Aunty loves you so much 🤍🥹"

@mkhululingubane commented:

"Ohhh😍I'm a lulume again ❤️soooo happy we thank God for this beautiful gift of life."

@lungz_bey gushed:

"Congratulations, my beautiful sister, on the arrival of your precious baby girl! 🥹❤️. One thing about the Nzimandes, you certainly know how to give your children the most beautiful and meaningful names. Nikhanye — what a beautiful name! 🌸 ✨ 💕"

@sbotee spoke a blessing upon the new arrival's life:

"Congratulations to the Nzimandes. Nizenikhanye- you will not only be a light that shines to the world; through your light, your parents and your siblings shall also shine brighter than their peers wherever they go, in whatever they do, in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😍🥰😘"

Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi, celebrated the birth of their daughter weeks after infidelity allegations. Image: dr_ziphozenkosi

Source: Instagram

Sindy Nsele retracts cheating allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sindy Nsele publicly retracted all allegations of a romantic involvement with gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.

Dumi's wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi, took to social media with a message directed squarely at Nsele after the apology dropped.

Source: Briefly News