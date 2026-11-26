An X account posted a photo claiming to show Tyla with a baby bump spotted in Brooklyn, New York, on 25 November 2026

The post racked up over a million views as fans began speculating about who the father could be

Sharp-eyed social media users quickly called out the image as AI-generated, dividing the internet

AI-Generated Tyla baby bump pics have fans in a frenzy. Image: tyla

Source: Twitter

A doctored image of South African pop star Tyla went viral on X after an account claimed she had been spotted in Brooklyn, New York, visibly pregnant, sending fans into a frenzy and sparking widespread debate about AI-generated misinformation.

The post, shared by @shayis0 on 25 November 2026, read: "Tyla spotted last night in Brooklyn with what appeared to be a baby bump." It racked up over 1.6 million views, with thousands of users reacting before many realised the image had been digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Fans fall for the fake snap

A large number of users rushed to congratulate the Grammy-winning artist, with some immediately asking who the father might be. @itz_Dreyy wrote: "No wonder she's been away from the media lately. Wow, who's responsible? 🤔 Congratulations to her though." @iam_Mardiyyah added: "I really want to know who the father is."

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The excitement was short-lived, however, as it quickly became apparent that the image bore all the hallmarks of AI generation.

Tyla is currently on her A-Pop tour, and fans have seen her without the baby bump. Her recent Instagram posts are of her flaunting her snatched waist.

Netizens call out the AI photo

Once the penny dropped, the backlash was swift. @snubtoes1 wrote plainly: "We just run with the AI photos and call it good." @lulkishaa was equally direct: "Chile this is AI." @raaye_fur expressed disbelief at how far the post had spread, saying: "The fact that y'all are falling for this is crazy."

Others were less forgiving of the account behind the post. @LVeeCT quipped: "Rent must be due because what is this?" @Kamalianaie was blunt: "Y'all are sick for clout 🙄" @luxinfinance kept it short: "I hate fake news so much." And @360bratboy did not mince words either: "People who believe this are stupid af."

Tyla, who broke into the global spotlight with her hit Water and became the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, has not publicly commented on the circulating image.

The incident is a fresh reminder of how convincingly AI-generated imagery can spread across social media, particularly when it involves a high-profile celebrity. The post's reach, over 1.6 million views within hours, underscores how quickly fabricated content can travel before fact-checkers or observant users can flag it.

See the original post that sparked the controversy here:

Tyla's Halloween look

In a previous report from Briefly News, multi-talented singer and songwriter Tyla received mixed reviews on social media when she revealed her Halloween costume.

The South African-born star impersonated her late idol Lebo Mathosa, who passed away 20 years ago.

Source: Briefly News