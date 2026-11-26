Businessman Thami Ndlala shared a promotional video for his upcoming concert on social media on 26 November 2026

The promo clip featured Ndlala alongside a woman, which left many netizens questioning his motives behind the video

Several X users raised eyebrows over the physical contact between Ndlala and the woman in the promo clip

Thami Ndlala's promo video gets mixed reviews. Image: AdvobarryRoux

Source: Facebook

Businessman Thami Ndlala's promotional video for his upcoming concert has set social media alight after netizens took issue with more than just the event itself. Shared on X on 26 November 2026, the clip quickly drew attention for all the wrong reasons, with viewers questioning why Ndlala chose to feature himself alongside a woman in what was meant to be a straightforward concert advertisement.

Ndlala, who was recently spotted with American actress Taylor Polidore, received mixed reviews on social media this week,

Rather than focusing on the event details, many viewers zeroed in on Ndlala's physical closeness with the woman in the clip. Some felt his presence in the video was unnecessary, while others went a step further, suggesting the whole thing was a calculated move to gain public attention.

A number of users on X pointed out that if the goal was simply to promote a concert, there was no reason for Ndlala to appear in it at all, let alone alongside a female co-star.

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Social media user Fiscus shared a clip of the businessman's video on his X account.

South Africans comment on the video

@destiny_ndlovu asked:

"Kanti lobaba Unjani."

@FiscusKgosi wrote:

"🤣😂🤣😂🤣 I'm still crashing out nami"

@The1tatgtaway was not convinced by the promo angle, writing:

"No no no no. Nah, this guy wanted fame from Lerato. It was a quick way to get an audience. If it's a promo, why didn't he hire a male Model?"

@PursuitOfMellow also raised concerns about the physical contact in the video, saying:

"It's a promo, kodwa why is he touching the girl? They shouldn't be touching at all. Why is he even part of the promo? Couldn't he get another actor?"

@FiscusKgosi pushed back, noting:

"She's also a business woman, with all due respect"

Thami Ndlala's Concert Promo Video Gets Mixed Reviews From Mzansi: "He Wanted Fame From Lerato"

Source: Instagram

Thami Ndlala properties face R2,9 million of electricity debt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the City of Tshwane has once again disconnected electricity at Thami Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments after the property was found to have been illegally reconnected despite owing over R600,000.

Officials also revealed that the mall owes more than R1 million in unpaid water bills, and another property owned by Ndlala was disconnected for R2.3 million in electricity arrears.

The city warned that illegal reconnections will not be tolerated and that legal action may follow.

Source: Briefly News