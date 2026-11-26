Mtho from Open Chats Podcast appeared as a guest on the L-Tido Podcast alongside Cassper Nyovest on 25 November 2026

Mtho broke down why online hate grows with fame, using Drake as an example to put Cassper's experience into context

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the viral clip, calling Mtho solid and saying every clip he has seen of the young podcaster makes sense

Sizwe Dhlomo gave Mtho his flowers after he advised Cassper Nyovest. Image: sizwedhlomo, mthokozisi_sz

Source: Instagram

A clip from the L-Tido Podcast has set X alight after Open Chats Podcast co-host Mtho delivered a sharp, composed breakdown of online hate culture that left Cassper Nyovest visibly reflective — and had Sizwe Dhlomo singing his praises publicly.

The episode, which premiered on Wednesday, 25 November 2026 at 4 PM, featured Cassper as a guest on the warmly decorated, living-room-style set. The conversation took a turn when Mtho began unpacking why public figures attract disproportionate online negativity as their profiles grow.

Mtho schools Cassper Nyovest about fame and hate

Mtho explained to Cassper that hate online is largely proportional to success.

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"When you have 100K people talking about you, there's a 20% that hates you," he said. "As you scale to 1 million people speaking about you, now you have 200K haters. At that scale, the haters start to feel loud."

He went further, arguing that many negative comments online are not rooted in genuine dislike.

"I will hate on Casper, not because I genuinely believe it, but because it's a wave. It's one of the many ways I can get attention," Mtho explained, adding that trolls simply write a nasty comment and move on without grasping how much it lingers for the person on the receiving end.

He drew on Drake as a reference, recalling how the rapper once described dropping an album and immediately seeing comments calling it "trash" before listeners could have possibly streamed it. Mtho also tied the phenomenon to Cassper's public image, suggesting that appearing too polished or multi-talented makes people want to find fault:

"If I don't like you for you, I don't have to believe to say you're not for hip-hop, but that's the only thing I can say. So it's more like I'm using your success against you."

He also turned the mirror on himself, acknowledging that his own image on Open Chats — where he is perceived as someone who does not cheat, smoke, or drink — can read as an attempt to appear flawless, which ironically alienates people.

"People don't love a person who comes off as perfect," he said.

Watch Mtho's full explanation below:

Sizwe Dhlomo praises Mtho

The clip caught the attention of Sizwe Dhlomo, who shared his reaction on X.

"Every clip I've seen of this guy, he's always making sense. Granted, I don't watch his podcast, so I don't know what else he says, but in the clips, he sounds solid," he wrote.

The wider internet quickly agreed. Here is how some X users responded:

@mr_mbathaa suggested:

"Cassper should hire him; I don't know for what, but he should be by his side every day."

@EdibleBloke agreed:

"Out of all the young podcasters out there, he's the only one who tends to make sense when it comes to discussing topical issues. Uma ekhuluma, uyezwa ukuthi he's a person who thinks deeply."

@headaches28 said:

"He is solid but young; there is so much he is still to experience 🤞🏾, but he will cope just fine."

@Sazi36173885 declared:

"Mtho is the future"

@NkosiDl26288439 remarked:

"I watched the whole podcast; I was not familiar with his game...He is very solid."

@619MagNum shared:

"Mtho is always good, fun to listen to. I watched a few minutes because of this chap. Otherwise, I still stand that Cassper perceived everything as bullying. He is still a baby, emotionally."

Cassper Nyovest and Mtho squash their beef

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and Mtho squashed their beef during the same episode.

L-Tido revealed a secret peace pact with MacG, while Cassper addressed comments about dropping out of school.

Source: Briefly News