DJ Cue's son took to Instagram to explain why he would not be present at his late father's funeral

The young man revealed he is heading to the mountain for initiation, honouring a commitment made before his father's passing

Followers and fans flooded the comments with messages of support for the grieving son

DJ Cue's son has opened up about why he won't be attending his father's funeral, sharing a deeply personal explanation. Image: dj_t.loaded

Source: Instagram

DJ Cue's son has opened up about one of the most painful conflicts a young man can face, missing his own father's funeral because of a cultural obligation he cannot walk away from.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared by user @dj_t.loaded, the young man explained that he would not be present at his late father's burial because he is required to go to the mountain for initiation. The post, addressed directly to his father, made clear that this was not a choice made lightly.

"Tata, I'm not gonna be by your funeral because you said I must go to the MOUNTAIN; therefore, I am going to do that, Tata, but I ask you to please be with me throughout this journey. I love you, Tata. I will always love you," he wrote, signing off with his father's full name: "NDABA BHADELA CHIBAS NONUNO MTUNGWA."

A son's heartbreak and a father's last instruction

The post revealed that going to the mountain was something DJ Cue himself had instructed his son to do, making the separation feel both devastating and deeply meaningful. In Xhosa culture, the initiation journey to the mountain is a sacred rite of passage that cannot simply be postponed, and the son appeared to be honouring that tradition even in the depths of grief.

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Followers rally around DJ Cue's son

The outpouring of support reflected just how deeply the story touched people, with many acknowledging the impossible position the young man found himself in as he navigates loss and a life-defining cultural milestone at the very same time.

@cindy_ngonini urged the young man to reconsider, writing:

"Go to your dad's funeral. You will never heal & get closure. I’m so sorry, son."

@olwethuh offered a different perspective:

"Ngxe nyana. Your father uMntungwa will be with you on this very important journey. Uzakubuya and make him very proud. The next few weeks will be the start of you emulating the kind & humble man that he was and more. MHSRIP."

@realblaqrhythm suggested a middle ground:

"You can do both, bro, go to daddy's funeral and then after you can go to entabeni. Again, condolences to you, man uqine."

@sogayisezaba reassured him:

"Go, boy; he is always on your side. Don't worry, everything will fall into place soon."

@nkosiempaliso simply wrote:

"Love & Light."

@africa_zandi responded:

"Hayi marn."

@fasi_zethuuuu added:

"All the best and my deepest condolences."

Moeketsi Rahlao passed away

Veteran Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Moeketsi Rahlao passed away after a long illness.

Lesedi FM's acting executive producer confirmed his death on air, calling Rahlao a bold and fearless broadcaster who held the powerful accountable.

Source: Briefly News