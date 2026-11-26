Ryan De Nino, who appeared on Married at First Sight , died on 10 August 2026 at the age of 40

A New Jersey Health Department spokesperson confirmed the cause of death to People magazine

Additional health complications were also listed as contributing factors in the official ruling

'Married at First Sight' star Ryan De Nino's cause of death revealed at age 40. Image: People

Source: UGC

The cause of death of Married at First Sight alum Ryan De Nino has been officially confirmed, months after the reality star passed away at just 40 years old. The New Jersey Health Department told People magazine that De Nino died as a result of the combined adverse effects of cocaine and fentanyl, with the manner of death ruled an accident.

De Nino died on Monday, 10 August 2026. Beyond the drug-related factors, the official report also listed cellulitis, bacterial endocarditis, and bacterial pneumonia as contributing conditions to his death.

Who was Ryan De Nino?

De Nino gained a following through his appearance on Married at First Sight, the reality series that pairs strangers in legally binding marriages. Though he may not have stayed in the public eye after his season aired, news of his passing drew an outpouring of grief from fans who remembered him from the show.

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People magazine broke the cause of death on 26 November 2026, drawing widespread attention and reigniting conversations about the dangers of fentanyl-laced substances.

Fans react to the news

The confirmation of De Nino's cause of death prompted emotional responses online, with many fans expressing disbelief and sadness.

@bcrain123 wrote:

"Sad news…man was just trying to have a little fun and BOOM…dead. Will never understand why dealers mix poison into their products…unless it's just accidentally mixed into it?"

@tracyyleighh1 shared:

"Oh my! I just watched his season not long ago. He seemed troubled and full of pain back then too."

@11donnataylor11 questioned the official classification, writing:

"How can fent and coke be ruled as 'accidental'?"

@sokoloskijoanne reflected:

"Why do people risk their lives by doing drugs? I'll never understand it. Way too young."

@mimisonavenue offered condolences:

"May he rest peacefully… deepest condolences to his family."

@deez_breeze warned:

"Don't take drugs, people. It's Russian roulette with your life."

@ceeneely simply wrote:

"Sheesh, he was beautiful."

Bruno Mars mourns late dad

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bruno Mars shared an emotional Instagram tribute on 20 November 2026 after losing his father.

The US singer described his dad as the man who taught him everything, especially about music.

Source: Briefly News