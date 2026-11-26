Cassper Nyovest made bold claims about Billiato's value and sales figures during a candid L-Tido Podcast interview on Wednesday, 25 November 2026

A wine and spirits expert fired back at Cassper's R100 million valuation, sharing a detailed breakdown that placed Billiato's worth far lower

The expert's post ignited a fierce online debate, with peeps divided over whether the numbers add up

A wine and spirits expert disputed Cassper Nyovest's R100 million Billiato valuation. Image: monsieurponto/X, l_tido/Instagram

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest's liquor brand Billiato is at the centre of a fresh online storm after a wine and spirits expert publicly challenged the rapper's eye-catching financial claims made on the L-Tido Podcast.

During the podcast episode, which premiered on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Cassper pushed back hard against suggestions that Billiato is a struggling brand. He referenced comments made by podcast host MacG, saying that if he were to sell Billiato right now, he would personally walk away with over R100 million. He also revealed the brand is in its sixth year and that this is its biggest year yet, adding they are targeting over R40 million in revenue for 2026.

"South Africa does not have a spirit that is doing as good as a South African brand," he said, naming only foreign labels like Jägermeister and Don Julio as bigger competitors.

Watch Cassper Nyovest's full take below:

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Expert disputes Cassper Nyovest's Billiato valuation

Shortly after the milestone episode aired, a wine and spirits expert using the handle @monsieurponto reshared the clip on Twitter with a detailed counter-analysis. The expert valued Billiato at between R4 million and R6 million, based on what they described as a suspected annual net profit of around R1 million. They argued that for Cassper's R100 million valuation to hold up, the brand would need to shift roughly 466,667 bottles a year, translating to around 39,000 bottles per month. The expert noted that in South Africa, only Jägermeister consistently moves that volume monthly, casting doubt on the claim.

The post ended with a caveat: "Just my opinion."

Read the full analysis below:

Peeps Divided Over the Numbers

The expert's breakdown drew sharp and varied responses online.

@Moshe_Meso wrote: "As a property valuer, I recognise a professional valuation when I see one. Good one."

@VuzileM pointed out a contradiction in the analysis:

"Your statement contradicts itself. You put a value of R4 million to R6 million on Billiato, then admit you would need their sales, distribution and manufacturing details to establish that value. A valuation should come after the facts, not before them."

@Kuhle_Makanda questioned the expert's approach:

"How do you talk about numbers and say it's just your opinion? There is no opinion when it comes to numbers."

@KamogeloMa92354 added:

"Maybe he exports to African countries; I've personally never seen a Billiato bottle anywhere else besides Checkers liquor shelves."

@thabisostefu defended Cassper:

"Monsieur, that's why you don't have or own anything."

@GoodMusicLov was sceptical of Cassper's framing:

"Real ones know he was just taking advantage of L-tido's platform to create an illusion that his brand is worth 100Ms… Cassper has been using this illusion strategy for years."

@Ndala_Ka_Momane sided with the doubters:

"That thing is not making money… even Mac G saw that his Gin is not making that much money."

Cassper Nyovest reacts to fake Jägermeister exit letter

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed how much money he would make if Jägermeister actually left South Africa.

This was after a fake Jägermeister discontinuation notice circulated on X on 14 November 2026, claiming the brand would exit South Africa by January 2027.

Source: Briefly News