Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube pledged his lifetime SABC royalties to Men of Purpose, an initiative he founded

The donation honours his late son Mxolisi, who died in a car crash on the M1 highway in Joburg in 2011

Men of Purpose is set to hold its first-ever event in Soweto on 5 December 2026, with free entry for 500 participants

Sello Maake ka ncube has made a heartfelt pledge. Image: sellomaakekancube1

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube has made a deeply personal commitment by pledging his entire lifetime royalties from the SABC to Men of Purpose, the initiative he founded in memory of his late son, Mxolisi Maake kaNcube. The move marks a significant moment in the actor's mission to turn grief into purpose.

Mxolisi passed away in 2011 following a car crash near the Xavier Street off-ramp on the M1 highway in Johannesburg. His father has since channelled that loss into building a movement that speaks directly to the struggles men face in South African communities.

Sello's vision for Men of Purpose

A statement released on Sunday, 15 November 2026, by public relations manager Pearl Maake kaNcube of Wisdom Mobile Marketing Solutions confirmed the pledge. According to the statement, the royalties will fund programmes tackling fatherlessness, substance abuse and gender-based violence, issues the former *Generations* actor believes demand urgent male accountability.

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The initiative is built around promoting positive masculinity, mentorship and mental wellness. "Men of Purpose will build continuity through weekly conversations, monthly engagements, quarterly development initiatives and other programmes that encourage reflection, brotherhood and meaningful action," the statement read.

Apha'Madoda Madoda! inaugural event in Soweto

The donation announcement comes ahead of Men of Purpose's first-ever gathering, titled Apha'Madoda Madoda! – Where Are the Men, Men? The event is set to take place at the Mofolo Cultural Bowl in Soweto on Saturday, 5 December 2026, and will serve as a tribute to Mxolisi, who would have celebrated his 44th birthday on 6 December 2026.

The day's programme will include a 5km men's wellness walk, panel discussions on challenges facing men, dedicated men's activities and a live concert. Organisers have also aligned the event with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, underlining that "safer communities require men to be active participants in positive social change."

Admission is free, and organisers are aiming to draw at least 500 participants from Soweto and the surrounding communities. Men, community leaders, organisations and businesses are all being encouraged to get involved and support the initiative.

Maake kaNcube has made clear that this is not a once-off gesture. The event is envisioned as an annual celebration forming part of a much broader, long-term movement dedicated to reshaping how men engage with themselves, their families and their communities.

Source: Briefly News