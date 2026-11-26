Major League DJz opened up about their late aunt, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in a video interview shared by IOL News on X

The twin DJs recalled how the former Deputy President was a warm, down-to-earth figure who raised them from a young age

Netizens flooded the comments with reactions after the video of Banele and Bandile Mbere surfaced online

Major League DJz remembered how their late aunt, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, once gave her security the runaround. Image: Mohammed Mahama, Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Twin DJ and producer duo Major League DJz have come out to share touching memories of their late aunt, former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in an interview that has got people talking. The clip, shared by IOL News on X on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, captures brothers Banele and Bandile Mbere speaking warmly and candidly about the trailblazing politician who helped shape their lives.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka, who also served as Executive Director of UN Women, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, 20 November 2026, following complications from a recent medical procedure. She is set to be laid to rest in eXesi on Saturday, 28 November 2026, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy.

Who was Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to the Major League DJz?

In the IOL News interview, the brothers described their aunt as a grounded, loving woman who kept things real despite occupying one of South Africa's highest offices. One of the twins recalled a moment that perfectly captured her spirit: shortly after she became president, she allegedly slipped out unannounced to visit a shop, leaving her security detail scrambling to locate her.

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"She always wanted to do that. She brought us up from a very young age, and she was like a down-to-earth person," one of the brothers said. "She's really a piece, you know. I really like this."

The affectionate tone of the interview reflected a family still processing their grief, with the DJs describing her as someone who combined public greatness with private warmth. The brothers had earlier publicly mourned their aunt in a post on X before agreeing to speak on camera.

Watch the Major League DJz pay tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka:

Netizens react to the video

The clip drew a wide range of responses from netizens online. Here is what some had to say:

@Inhlokenhle said:

"Their voices don't inspire confidence. At least their bank balances do. 💀"

@Thendo_Khae_ asked:

"What happened to them?"

@Shonny_ZA remarked:

"If it weren't for your caption, I wasn't gonna recognise them."

@Tempo_rsa highlighted:

"These guys are cousins to almost everyone; I think Making is their cousin as well."

@Dave_Theb critiqued:

"They speak like they learned English last week."

@i_am_innock queried:

"What's wrong with these ones now? Are they sick?😳😳😳"

Nomzamo Mbatha mourns Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha took to social media to honour the late Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away on 20 November 2026 at the age of 71.

The actress reflected on the former Deputy President's signature words of encouragement to young women and girls throughout her lifetime.

Source: Briefly News