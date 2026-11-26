Photos shared on X on 24 November 2026 reignited debate over Rorisang Mohapi's performance in KwaBaba

A social media user branded Mohapi a 'terrible actress', insisting more deserving actresses exist for the role

Fans pushed back hard, pointing to her previous roles in Gqeberha, House of Zwide and KwaTsholo as proof of her range

Kwa-Baba fans defend actress Rorisang Mohapi's acting skills. Image: RorisangMohapi

Source: Twitter

A debate over actress Rorisang Mohapi's talent erupted on X after a user criticised her performance in the popular show KwaBaba, prompting fans to defend her with receipts from across her career.

The Eastern Cape star, Inimba actor Prince Grootboom, sent the comment section into a frenzy. The original poster did not hold back, writing:

"She's a terrible actress; this has nothing to do with gender. Many good actresses deserve that role."

What the critic may not have accounted for is Mohapi's track record outside of KwaBaba. Supporters were quick to remind social media users that the actress has held her own in several productions, including Gqeberha: The Empire, House of Zwide, and KwaTsholo.

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Social media user Amahashi began the debate about Mohapi's acting skills on her X account on 24 November 2026.

KwaBaba fans comment on Mohapi's acting

@Team_Rocket02 came out swinging in Mohapi's corner:

"The role she plays expects her to conduct herself like that. She's played other different characters in Gqeberha, House of Zwide and even a comic role in KwaTsholo, and she excelled at them. Ur just bored and bitter, nana!"

@Amahashi_ added in a follow-up comment:

"Ohh makes sense, I've only seen her on that cringe kwa baba show," suggesting the criticism stemmed from limited exposure to her work rather than a full view of her portfolio.

@Lebogan20128347 weighed in with a cultural angle:

"I feel you o tshwana le ngwana ga Dosto ae Ake bautlwe that time they're representing us 'Tswanas'."

@88mabilisa came for Mohapi's defense and said:

"She is a great actor, with room for improvement, but never at all terrible; that's a lie. I can't wait for the day they give her a boss lady story, shy away from a love story 😍😍😍."

Kwa-Baba Fans comment on Rorisang Mohapi's acting skills. Images; RorisangMohapi

Source: Twitter

House of Zwide’s Rorisang Mohapi announces engagement to Fatal Seduction actor

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress Rorisang Mohapi confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend Prince Ntuthuzelo Grootboom.

The fan-favourite actress is famously known for her villain roles in eTV's House of Zwide and Mzansi Magic's Gqeberha: The Empire

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 5 October 2025, to congratulate Mohapi and Grootboom.

Source: Briefly News