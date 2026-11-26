Cassper Nyovest shared his alleged thoughts on the Naquueda and Cyan Boujee altercation during a panel discussion

The rapper's comments were captured in a podcast-style segment and shared by 24Entertainment on X

Social media users are divided over whether Cassper's remarks were misrepresented or taken out of context

Cassper Nyovest has joined the conversation surrounding Naquueda and Cyan Boujee's altercation, adding his voice to the ongoing drama. Image: Cassper Nyovest, Cyan Boujee, Naquueda

Source: Facebook

Cassper Nyovest has found himself at the centre of online chatter after a podcast-style panel discussion in which he allegedly weighed in on the ongoing Naquueda and Cyan Boujee drama.

The clip, shared by X account @24Ent_Updates under the banner of 24Entertainment, featured three men seated in a modern lounge-style studio setting, complete with decorative plants, art pieces, and microphones, giving it the feel of a branded entertainment commentary segment. A split-screen inset showing photos of both women appeared alongside the footage.

What did Cassper actually say?

In the discussion, Cassper appeared to speak broadly about the consequences of behaviour that goes unchecked, rather than directly naming either woman. He argued that when someone acts a certain way and faces no repercussions, it sets a precedent that the behaviour is acceptable, and that this can eventually escalate beyond words or social media posts into something more serious. He said during the segment:

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"The very same conversation can translate into people who are influenced fans, you understand, because now it's who's right, who's wrong. But now the behaviour has been set as a principle to say that we can do this. It's no longer words."

His point seemed to be that allowing harmful actions to pass without consequence sends a message that such conduct is permissible, and that the cycle can spiral into something more dangerous over time.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided over Cassper's take

@24Ent_Updates framed Cassper's words more pointedly, claiming he "indirectly says Naqueeda deserved to be assaulted by Cyan Boujee because she assaulted Cruz Afrika." That interpretation did not sit well with many people in the comments.

@February_XV pushed back, writing:

"You missed the whole point unless this is another way of wanting Cass to comment on your clip."

@Tb0Touch offered a different reading of the rapper's words:

"All he's saying is that when you steal something, and nothing is done about it, you are sending a message to everyone that stealing comes without consequences. So when the same thing happens to you, don't expect people to sympathise."

@TaydosBlancoo was far less diplomatic, writing:

"Let me report this account cause oo buwa nywana."

Cyan Boujee addressed the Naquueda drama

Cyan Boujee shared pregnancy and early motherhood photos on Instagram days after an alleged assault at the South African Social Media Awards.

The timing of the reveal raised eyebrows, with some accusing the DJ of using her baby to shift attention from the Naquueda altercation controversy.

Source: Briefly News