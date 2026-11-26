An old post from AKA revealed that his late girlfriend Anele Tembe surprised him with a PlayStation 5 back in November 2020

The resurfaced post is drawing fresh attention now that Sony has launched the PS6, making the throwback feel bittersweet

Netizens flooded the old post with reactions, with some cracking jokes about who really paid for the console

Old pictures of AKA resurfaced after Anele Mdoda shared a story about buying him a PS5, leaving fans emotional. Image: AKA

Source: Facebook

A resurfaced post from the late rapper AKA has gone viral after fans rediscovered a sweet moment between him and his girlfriend Anele Tembe. In November 2020, AKA took to X (then Twitter) to celebrate receiving one of the most coveted gifts of that holiday season, with the post now making the rounds again in an era when the PlayStation 6 has already launched.

AKA's PS5 moment with anele goes viral again

AKA shared the post on 26 November 2020, writing:

"My baby just got me the PS5. 😭😭😭"

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The caption captured what seemed like a genuinely emotional moment for the rapper, who appeared touched by Anele's gesture. The timing is what has drawn fresh attention to the post. With Sony having since released the PS6, fans are looking back at the clip through a nostalgic and bittersweet lens, reminded of how much has changed since that moment in 2020.

Both AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, and Anele Tembe passed away under separate tragic circumstances. Their relationship was often in the public eye, and the old PS5 post is a rare, lighthearted snapshot of what their connection looked like behind the headlines.

See post here:

The jokes that followed the PS5 post

The fact that all of this was happening in 2020, before the world knew how the story of AKA and Anele would end, makes the rediscovered post feel like a glimpse into a quieter, happier chapter. For many fans revisiting it now, the humour sits alongside a deep sense of loss. Even back in 2020, the replies to AKA's post were filled with humour.

@ChrisExcel102 quipped:

"The Caption was supposed to say.. 'My baby just used my money to get me a PS5'. 💥💥"

@Cellular_jnr added with a playful tone:

"Can you please borrow me on weekends while you go out performing...."

DJ Zinhle reacted to AKA being brought into her drama

DJ Zinhle shared a screenshot of a troll's comment alongside their photo, seemingly calling the person out publicly. The post comes amid Zinhle facing backlash over comments she made about South African youth being unemployable. Read more: https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/259933-dj-zinhle-claps-troll-aka-chose-bonang-anele-her/

Source: Briefly News