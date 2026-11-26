British grime heavyweight Skepta has been confirmed for the third edition of Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa in 2027

Skepta's addition to the lineup follows the release of his first solo studio album in seven years, 'The Fork and Knife'

The festival is set for Cape Town on 29 January and Johannesburg on 31 January 2027, with more acts still to be announced

Skepta has been added to the Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa 2027 lineup, joining Olivia Dean for the highly anticipated event. Image: Hoda Davaine, Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

British grime heavyweight Skepta is headed to South Africa as part of the third edition of the Milk + Cookies Festival. His addition to the bill marks his return to Mzansi on the back of one of the most anticipated comebacks in UK rap in recent memory.

The festival is set to take over two cities, with Cape Town hosting on 29 January 2027 and Johannesburg following on 31 January 2027. Skepta joins previously confirmed headliner Olivia Dean, with South African acts Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan, and Jade T also on the roster. Organisers have signalled that additional names are still to come.

Skepta's South African return

The announcement is closely tied to Skepta's creative resurgence. His album The Fork and Knife, released on 6 November 2026 through Big Smoke Records and Epic Records, is his first full-length solo studio effort in seven years. He previewed the new material live at the Reading and Leeds festivals earlier in 2026 before the record officially dropped.

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Chase Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer at Milk + Cookies, spoke to the significance of the growing lineup.

"Between Kaytranada kicking off Music Week, Olivia Dean headlining the festival, and now Skepta joining the bill, we truly hope fans are starting to see the full picture for this season. Our focus has always been on bringing in global heavyweights alongside the best local acts and emerging talent."

Skepta's addition to Milk + Cookies Festival has sparked excitement among music fans gearing up for the 2027 event. Image: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

A festival on the rise

Milk + Cookies has grown rapidly since its South African debut in 2025, which drew roughly 20,000 attendees. The 2026 edition, headlined by Gunna, surpassed 30,000, prompting organisers to evolve the concept beyond a single-weekend concert. It has since expanded into a two-month cultural season covering music, fashion, and industry programming.

The 2027 instalment follows December's Music Week, which was anchored by Kaytranada. By pairing international names like Skepta and Olivia Dean with homegrown South African talent, the festival is steadily establishing itself as a fixture on the country's summer live music calendar.

Olivia Dean will headline the major festival in SA

Grammy and multi-BRIT Award winner Olivia Dean joined the Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa 2027 line-up.

Dean will perform at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town on 29 January and Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 31 January.

Source: Briefly News