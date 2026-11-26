Ntsiki Mazwai announced her resignation from the Land Party, leaving her political future uncertain

The poet and activist turned to humour on X, joking about her next career move in a candid post

Her joke involved asking her famous sister Thandiswa Mazwai for employment, and a fan loved the idea

Ntsiki joked about turning to her sister for employment after announcing her resignation from the 'Land Party'. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai is keeping it light following her departure from the Land Party, turning to social media to crack a joke about her next move, and her famous sister Thandiswa Mazwai is apparently in the frame.

The outspoken poet and activist resigned from the Land Party, and shortly after announcing her exit, she was spotted on X in a playful exchange that caught the attention of her followers.

Ntsiki eyes Thandiswa for a job

The exchange started when X user @bathabilen, Bathabile Nkambule, reached out to Ntsiki with a teasing question about her plans, asking:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Siyeza...are you going to be the MC?"

Ntsiki did not hesitate to play along. She replied to Bathabile with a laughing emoji and wrote:

"I must ask for a job there by @thandiswamazwai. 😅"

The joke landed well. Bathabile responded with enthusiasm, saying:

"I think you do an excellent job... throwing in some spoken word in between...I love your MCing... 😂 "

See post here:

Sisters in the spotlight

The light-hearted exchange reflects Ntsiki's signature wit, which her followers have come to expect even during more turbulent moments in her public life. Her sister Thandiswa Mazwai is one of South Africa's most celebrated musicians and cultural figures, making the joke about seeking employment through her all the more amusing to fans.

Ntsiki's post on X, shared on 26 November 2026 at 11:11 AM, drew a small but warm response from her community, with Bathabile's praise for her MCing skills adding a genuine layer to what started as a quip. Whether Ntsiki truly plans to reach out to Thandiswa remains to be seen, but for now, Mzansi can enjoy the rare moment of levity from the activist in the wake of her political resignation.

Ntsiki Mazwai resigned from the Land Party

Ntsiki Mazwai has announced her formal resignation from the Land Party on 26 November 2026.

The poet and activist served as the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate in the recent elections.

Source: Briefly News