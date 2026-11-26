Xolani Khumalo, the former Sizok'thola presenter, was appointed Ekurhuleni deputy mayor for Action SA following the November 2026 elections

Khumalo addressed residents in a press briefing, promising delivery on campaign mandates and regular community updates

His appointment has drawn sharp reactions online, with many questioning whether he will follow through on his commitments

Xolani Khumalo was recently appointed Ekurhuleni Deputy Mayor for Action SA. Image: MojaLove

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is talking after a video of newly appointed Ekurhuleni deputy mayor Xolani Khumalo surfaced online, with actor Tumisho Masha adding fuel to the fire with a cheeky caption that set social media alight.

Khumalo, best known as the former presenter of the crime-busting reality show Sizok'thola, was appointed deputy mayor of Ekurhuleni under Action SA following the 2026 local government elections. In outdoor press-scrum footage captured at what appears to be a public plaza near a government building in Ekurhuleni in November 2026, Khumalo addressed reporters while multiple handheld phones and microphones were thrust in his direction.

Khumalo speaks to Ekurhuleni residents

Standing before journalists, Khumalo introduced himself and outlined his party's commitment to accountability. "My name is Xolani Khumalo. I was a mayoral candidate for Action SA Ekurhuleni," he said, going on to thank both party members and non-members who supported them at the polls. "They've mandated us to work for them, and they are our bosses. We are here to make sure that we deliver the promises that we've made."

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He also confirmed that a community safety MMC role was on the cards for him, noting: "That should be coming. It must come."

Tumisho Masha reacts

The clip was shared on X by Tumisho Masha, who captioned it with "There's a new sheriff in town 😂" — a nod to Khumalo's law-enforcement reputation from his TV days. Masha also revealed during the online conversation that he personally voted for Action SA in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Reactions to the clip were swift and divided, with some peeps hopeful and others deeply sceptical:

@Humphrey_M_D wrote:

"Come Good Friday, nothing will be done by him; instead, we will hear more excuses from him."

@SibonisoMthem20 noted:

"ANC can still change their mind."

@PhumlaneMkhize1 added:

"ANC is about to sell out."

@RockyB44427546B asked:

"Has the coalition agreement been signed? It's the 30-something hung municipalities in KZN which will determine who runs Gauteng, unfortunately!"

Gareth on Action SA leader

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gareth Cliff threw his weight behind an analysis of ActionSA's performance in the elections, calling its illegal immigration stance the decisive factor in its rise.

Source: Briefly News