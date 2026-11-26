A resurfaced clip from the Own Narrative Podcast shows Dipuo Moloi speaking candidly about her dating history with PSL footballers

Moloi, who shares children with Andile Jali and Lantshene Phalane, made a bold claim about being a first in South African football circles

X users reacted with a mix of shock, amusement, and disbelief after the clip went viral on the platform

Dipuo Moloi left social media buzzing after an old clip resurfaced in which she spoke about dating soccer players since 2003. Image: Dipuo Moloi, Andile Jali, Lantshene Phalane

Source: Instagram

A resurfaced podcast clip of reality TV personality Dipuo Moloi has set social media alight after she was heard boasting about her long history of dating professional soccer players and her unique status as a baby mama to two PSL stars from the same team.

The footage comes from the Own Narrative Podcast, a studio-recorded interview filmed on a bright yellow-walled set fitted with shelves and plants, where Moloi sat across from a host in what became a remarkably candid exchange. The clip was shared on X by @ThisIsColbert and quickly gained traction online. Moloi is widely known as the mother of children fathered by former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali and Lantshene Phalane, both of whom played in the Premier Soccer League.

Moloi's bold claims on the podcast

Speaking with unmistakable confidence during the interview, Moloi did not shy away from putting herself above other women who have dated footballers.

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"I've been dating soccer players since 2003. How many years ago is that? These ladies were probably in primary school when I was dating a soccer player."

She went further, staking a claim to a record she seemed genuinely proud of. "Who has had two baby daddies? Even worse, the baby daddies played for the same team. It has never happened. I was the first to do it," Moloi declared during the interview. Her tone throughout was celebratory rather than apologetic, and she even referred to herself as a "legend" in the space, adding:

"I don't have friends."

Watch the video below:

X users react to the clip

The clip stirred plenty of conversation on X after it resurfaced. Reactions ranged from disbelief to dry humour.

@MPHALULABATHO wrote:

"And to her that's an achievement? 🤔 🤔"

@Phemelo08 offered a more philosophical take:

"Bofebe bo normal these days"

@TheeBLCKBARBI simply asked:

"What happened to shame, ladies."

Jayden Adams was buried in Stellenbosch

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was buried in Stellenbosch on Saturday, 25 July 2026.

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Source: Briefly News