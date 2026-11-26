The organisers of the South African Social Media Awards issued an official statement following a physical altercation at the 6th annual ceremony on 21 November 2026

SASMA confirmed it will hand over venue CCTV footage and staff accounts to the South African Police Service as a legal process gets under way

The awards body strongly defended the integrity of all 27 categories, saying results were independently audited and rejecting claims that any award was purchased

SASMA has vowed to cooperate with the police following the altercation involving Cyan Boujee at the 2026 awards ceremony. Image: Cyan Boujee, Naquueda

Source: Facebook

The organisers of the Openserve South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) have broken their silence after a physical altercation shook their 6th annual ceremony at Mosaïek Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The incident has since gone viral, putting the credibility of the awards under scrutiny.

Footage circulating online allegedly showed influencer Cyan Boujee pulling Beauty Influencer of the Year winner Naqueeda Dayel to the floor by her wig during the event, while also suggesting that the award had been purchased. Naqueeda has since confirmed that both her lawyers and the police are handling the matter.

SASMA pledges full support to SAPS

In an official media statement released on Sunday, 22 November 2026, SASMA director Weza Matomane made clear where the organisation stands. The statement read:

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"We do not condone any act of physical or verbal abuse. Not at our events, and not anywhere else. There is no disagreement, no result and no award that makes putting hands on another person acceptable."

The organisers confirmed they would cooperate fully with the South African Police Service, including handing over venue CCTV footage and providing accounts from staff and security personnel. SASMA added that it would not comment on the specifics of the incident while the legal process is ongoing.

Awards integrity and new code of conduct

Addressing the alleged rigging claims head-on, SASMA stated that every vote cast across all 27 categories was audited by an independent auditing firm. "The suggestion that any result on Saturday night was bought is simply false, and we reject it completely," the statement said, adding that every winner on the night "earned their night."

Beyond the criminal process, SASMA announced an internal review and confirmed plans to introduce a binding written code of conduct for all future guests, nominees, performers, and partners, with that work set to begin immediately.

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Mzansi reacts to the statement

Reactions from social media users were mixed, with many rallying behind Naqueeda while others expressed support for Cyan Boujee.

@slayking_bantwana:

"Justice for Naqueeda. ❤️"

@empressjbm:

"Ban Cyan please."

@reitulizzy:

"I’m realising that our own people actually condone bullying…targeting your enemy on the biggest award ceremony, as this shows how low people can go. None of this makes anyone look better than the other. I don't know where their fight stems from, but bullying someone physically at such an event was so low of her…"

@zanelentobela:

"Ban her. 😂😂😂 Like what kind of rules y’all have?"

@queenthungs4sure:

"Is this the first time someone fought at an event ?? Please. Justice for Cyan 👏👏"

@vanchykxos:

"Justice for Cyan Boujee!! ❤️"

@_meillow.ww:

"Justice for Sesi Cyan."

@busi_ntombss:

"I hear you guys, but how did Siyamthanda not win anything? 😔✋🏽 Tell the truth. 😭"

Musafa weighed in on the Cyan Boujee drama

Cassper Nyovest shared his alleged thoughts on the Naquueda and Cyan Boujee altercation during a panel discussion.

The rapper's comments were captured in a podcast-style segment and shared by 24Entertainment on X.

Source: Briefly News