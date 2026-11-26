Zach Hickerson, brother of Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian, broke his silence in a raw TMZ interview about the morning she was found unresponsive

Hickerson described walking into the room on 16 August and noticing Panettiere's lips were purple before calling 911 and performing CPR

Panettiere's official cause of death was ruled accidental fentanyl and mixed-drug toxicity, and social media users are questioning the full story

Zach Hickerson recounted Hayden Panettiere’s final morning. Image: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The death of actress Hayden Panettiere has taken a deeply emotional turn after a new interview surfaced showing the man who was with her on her final morning opening up about what he witnessed.

TMZ shared the video on X on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, featuring Zach Hickerson, the brother of Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson, recounting in heartbreaking detail the events of 16 August, the day the Heroes actress was found unresponsive at a short-term rental in Greenville, South Carolina.

Zach Hickerson recalls Hayden Panettiere's final moments

Zach revealed that he had not originally planned to be in Greenville that Sunday, but Hayden had insisted he stay, telling him days prior,

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"Absolutely not. Starts taking me, Zachary, you're not going anywhere."

When he entered the room, he initially assumed nothing was wrong, thinking she was simply asleep with her hair covering her face.

It was only after Brian lay beside her and she failed to stir that alarm set in.

"Brian, is Hayden still asleep?" Zach recalled asking.

When Brian gently tried to rouse her, Zach moved closer and saw her face clearly for the first time.

"Face was pale. Lips were purple," he said. "Brian, she's purple. I said, oh, my God, she's purple, actually, is exactly what I said."

He called 911 immediately while Brian administered Narcan. The two then performed CPR until emergency services arrived. Zach described a desperate wait as paramedics worked on her for nearly half an hour, praying throughout.

"Lord, please help her wake up. Like just save her," he said he kept repeating.

When medics announced they were calling it, Zach was kneeling near her feet.

"I just remember them saying that we have to call it. And they named the time. And I was just crying. And I put my hand on her leg and said goodbye."

Watch the video below:

Cause of death and public scepticism

Panettiere's death was officially ruled accidental, with authorities determining the cause to be fentanyl and mixed-drug toxicity, specifically the toxic combination of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. Both Hickerson brothers were confirmed present at the residence and placed the 911 call, according to police records obtained by Los Angeles authorities.

The interview has drawn a wave of scepticism online, with many questioning why Brian himself has not spoken publicly.

@Vocalizewriter asked:

"Why is the brother speaking out instead of 'her so-called boyfriend'?"

@Coniglietto89 wrote:

"Her boyfriend and this dude for sure had something to do with her death."

@nat01__ noted:

"His neck gets more red as the interview goes on. He's flustered and lying."

@BettyCurly said:

"Their story doesn't add up. May she rest in peace 🕊️."

@OliveRoyce2wwf questioned:

"Uh huh. Aaaaaaand did 'Brian' do ANYTHING EVER to ya know: HELP HER at all? Asking for a friend. 🤔"

Hayden Panettiere left millions to her daughter

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that newly surfaced court documents reveal that late actress Hayden Panettiere left behind a massive estate following her passing.

Panettiere, who died without leaving a will, has her daughter named as the sole heir to her fortune.

Source: Briefly News