A shaky candid video allegedly showing Gogo Maweni heading out to serve Gogo Skhotheni with fresh court documents surfaced on X on 25 November 2026

The footage emerged shortly after Skhotheni went live and exposed Maweni in a dramatic broadcast that set social media ablaze

Netizens are divided over who the real victim is in one of Mzansi's most heated public rivalries

Gogo Maweni Allegedly Spotted Serving Gogo Skhotheni With Court Documents

Source: Instagram

The feud between Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni has taken yet another legal turn, with a video allegedly showing Maweni on her way to serve Skhotheni with fresh court documents. The clip, which surfaced on X on 25 November 2026, has sent shockwaves through South African social media and reignited debate about who truly started this very public war.

The low-resolution, handheld footage was posted by X user Kwena Molekwa @Miz_Ruraltarain, who captioned it: "Breaking: Another day, another legal delivery in Mzansi's most talked-about rivalry. Gogo Maweni has allegedly been seen heading out to serve Gogo Skhotheni with fresh court documents. You can say what you want about the drama, but it's going to get more lit 🔥 This follows Skhotheni's dramatic LIVE where she exposed Maweni."

Maweni vs Skhotheni: The Legal Battle Heats Up

The video itself is shaky and amateur in quality, switching between an outdoor nighttime shot of a building's exterior and an indoor hallway where two individuals appear. Despite the poor resolution, it quickly went viral, with peeps on both sides of the rivalry weighing in.

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This latest development follows a live broadcast in which Skhotheni allegedly exposed Maweni, adding more fuel to what has become one of the most talked-about conflicts between South African spiritual practitioners in recent memory.

Watch the candid clip that set X ablaze:

Netizens Divided Over Who Is the Victim

The reactions online have been anything but one-sided. Peeps are passionately defending their respective favourites, with the thread filling up fast.

@Sam20201 came out swinging in Skhotheni's corner: "You guys are quick to forget the things that Maweni did, hey. You're saying Skhotheni this and Skhotheni that."

@RadicallyDifferent-e1n pushed back firmly: "This thing started before the son. This is about Jealousy. And Shotheni was the one who started; Maweni retaliated and hit where it hurts the most. So everyone now feels Skhotheni is the victim cause she has decided to use Maweni's name to make money."

@GiftLadden offered a more measured take: "This situation between Maweni and Skhotheni is really intense. It's sad to see personal conflicts being played out so publicly, and I hope they can find a way to resolve their issues without further drama."

Source: Briefly News