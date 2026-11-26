A podcast clip from PodHuncho went viral after host Mtho suggested Cyan Boujee is shielded from legal consequences

Mtho argued that Cyan Boujee's wide network of connections has historically kept her out of trouble, even before her baby father controversy

Social media users pushed back hard, insisting that no one is truly above the law

Mtho made bold claims about Cyan Boujee's alleged protection, suggesting she would never face jail time, sparking debate online. Image: Mthokozisi, Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

A clip from the YouTube podcast PodHuncho has set social media alight after host Mtho made bold claims that influencer Cyan Boujee will never face jail time, alleging she has powerful protection working in her favour.

The split-screen, reaction-style podcast segment shows Mtho weighing in on a separate interview playing in the lower frame, reacting as the question of whether Cyan Boujee could be arrested was raised. His answer was blunt: he does not believe she will ever be held legally accountable.

Mtho's bold Claims about Cyan Boujee

Mtho argued that Cyan Boujee's alleged escape from consequences goes far beyond her ties to her high-profile baby father. He suggested she has connections spanning much further than that one relationship, drawing a colourful comparison to Neo from The Matrix to illustrate his point.

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"This is not the first time Cyan Boujee does things like this."

Mtho said in the clip.

"Cyan Boujee is like Neo in The Matrix. She always touches the bullets."

He went further, expressing what he described as genuine fear of the influencer. "I fear that woman. Because yeah, this is even before the baby. She has connections everywhere. If she wants you, she will get you. If she needs to escape cases, she can." His co-host acknowledged the conversation, noting:

"Yeah, we always get you. We understand the ins and outs of it."

Watch the video below:

Social media users refuse to agree

The clip, reshared on Instagram by @sapodcasthub with the caption

"Could Cyan Boujee get arrested after what happened?"

@kezonthehustla was sceptical:

"So y'all think she's untouchable. 😂 Ok, let's see what happens."

@savovo_ kept it simple:

"No one is above the program."

@village_girl_nondu simply wrote:

"Mbopheni."

@daanimaltjaroo drew a comparison to another celebrity who once seemed untouchable:

"There's gonna be a time they call her for account. Look at Shebe, we never thought he would be in the situation he is right now because he used to get away with a lot of things. She will be taken to account; nothing lasts forever."

@f291502 added with a laugh:

"No one is above the law, even your sesi. 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@abuti.ric_za offered a more nuanced view:

"Yeah, she can escape cases if the victim isn't taking her seriously; I doubt she can do that to a Soweto or Vaal hun."

Cassper chose a side between Cyan and Naquueda

Cassper Nyovest shared his thoughts on the Naquueda and Cyan Boujee altercation during a panel discussion.

The rapper's comments were captured in a podcast-style segment and shared by 24Entertainment on X.

Source: Briefly News