A-Reece took to X on 26 November 2026 to air his frustration with Vans over their working relationship

The rapper revealed that despite years of wearing and promoting the brand, Vans only ever offered him free clothes

Fans and critics weighed in on whether the brand missed a major opportunity by not signing the South African rapper

A-Reece criticised a global sneaker brand for not partnering with him despite years of free promo. Image: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

South African rapper A-Reece has called out global sneaker brand Vans after years of what he describes as one-sided loyalty, saying the company has never offered him a proper paid partnership despite his long-standing support of the brand.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, 26 November 2026, the rapper expressed his disappointment, saying he has consistently bought and worn Vans out of genuine love for the brand and has visibly influenced fans to do the same. The father of two also mentioned making attempts to connect with the company over the years, only to be met with offers of free clothing rather than a formal collaboration.

"I still buy and wear Vans for the love of the game and always will because I genuinely love this brand. But after all these years of reppin' it, evidently influencing so many kids to wear it and also trying to reach out to them however I could, you'd think they'd consider a solid partnership (even if it's a brief one) instead of just offering to give me free clothes by now. Oh well," he wrote.

See the post below:

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Did Vans miss a big opportunity?

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and critics who had varying takes on who was at fault. Some backed A-Reece's frustration, while others felt the brand had no obligation to come to the table.

@ZARMarketTrends offered a personal endorsement of his influence:

"Can't hate, I also got into Vans because of you."

@OVOMusa saw potential in a formal tie-up:

"Vans doesn't even have the motion it used to. I think a collection by you coupled with a song or EP would do the brand wonders 🤔"

@milliswa_ pointed the finger at the brand's internal team:

"This is so crazy considering that they just had a campaign. This is such an oversight from their brand manager."

@TeeTouchza brought in a business angle, noting:

"The importance of being around people who know better than you on the business side of music. You cut ties with everyone; maybe Casper would help in those types of conversations."

@ufwkirk suggested fans take matters into their own hands:

"Let's spam on Instagram, man."

Not everyone was sympathetic. @spher_95 was blunt in their assessment:

"They don't see you like that; you are not a star, and your influence is very minimal. It won't make business sense for them to invest in you. You can't even promote your own brand; now kill me 😁"

@BafanaSurprise kept it simple:

"They never forced you; they aren't obliged to have a partnership with you. People will continue wearing Vans."

A-Reece criticised Vans. Image: reece_youngking

Source: Twitter

A-Reece releases merchandise

A-Reece's criticism comes just over a month after he expanded his merchandise range with a fresh collection of branded streetwear.

Previously, Briefly News reported that A-Reece released merch to celebrate his mixtape Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory (TTTM).

Samurai Farai designed the mixtape cover art and the TTTM merchandise for the rapper.

Source: Briefly News