An Instagram post by @naija_fashion_designers went viral, claiming five major Nollywood actors all died in 2026

The post featured a screenshot from media personality Do2dtun listing Pete Edochie, Alexx Ekubo, Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Hassan and Francis Duru

Fans flooded the comments with grief, unaware the viral tribute is a recurring social media death hoax

Nollywood has lost several familiar faces in 2026, leaving fans mourning actors who helped shape the Nigerian film industry. Image: Nollywood

Source: Facebook

An Instagram post has swept across Nigerian social media, leaving thousands of fans mourning Nollywood legends. The post, shared by the account @naija_fashion_designers, said that five of Nigeria's most beloved actors all passed away within the same year.

The image circulating featured a screenshot from popular Nigerian media personality Do2dtun Energy gAD, whose X handle is @iamDo2dtun. The list named Pete Edochie, Alexx Ekubo, Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Hassan (widely known as Ogogo), and Francis Duru, with the caption:

"All in one year! 💔"

The post that fooled thousands

The Instagram account accompanied the screenshot with a heartfelt tribute, writing:

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"Nollywood Remembers: Celebrating the Legends We Lost in 2026. 🕊️💔 The Nigerian movie industry has experienced heartbreaking losses in 2026, bidding farewell to some of its most celebrated actors and industry veterans. Their remarkable contributions, unforgettable performances and legacies will forever remain part of Nollywood's history. Gone but never forgotten. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

The post racked up significant engagement, with many commenters expressing genuine shock and heartbreak.

See post here:

Fans were heartbroken

The comment section of the original post told a revealing story, with fans reacting in distress:

@omah_ezeh:

"I don't even know which one hurts the most. 😢"

@greatmatthewpaul:

"May their souls rest in peace."

@itsfresh2023:

"Odera nko 😢😢😢. It's well, RIP legendary."

@shalomolowo:

"Ogogo Omo kulodo. 👏 Forever loved."

@ondoaangelique:

"And 2026 is still running."

The Edochie family released a statement

The Edochie family confirmed that the veteran Nollywood actor passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Pete Edochie had been fighting a protracted battle with prostate cancer before he died in Enugu, Nigeria.

Source: Briefly News