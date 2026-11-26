Mandla N Marries Former Miss SA Universe Melissa Nayimuli in Private Traditional Ceremony
- TV producer Mandla N tied the knot with former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli in a traditional wedding ceremony on 23 November 2026
- The Isitha: The Enemy creator's marriage to the beauty queen sent social media into a frenzy, with many drawing comparisons to his ex, Tumi
- Peeps flooded X with mixed reactions, with some praising Melissa's beauty while others expressed sympathy for the women Mandla left behind
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TV producer Mandla Ngcongwane, popularly known as Mandla N, is officially off the market. The Isitha: The Enemy creator wed former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli in a traditional ceremony on 23 November 2026, and the news sent X into a frenzy almost immediately.
Ngcongwane and Nayimuli, who previously raised eyebrows for their age gap, had a traditional wedding ceremony over the long weekend.
The actor-turned-producer, who was previously involved with actress Tumi Masemola, is one of South Africa's most prominent television producers in Mzansi's most-watched dramas.
Melissa Nayimuli, his new bride, is a celebrated beauty queen who previously held the Miss Universe South Africa title. The couple's traditional wedding ceremony quickly became one of the hottest talking points on X over the long weekend.
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Entertainment news: MDN News shared on its X account on 25 November 2026 that the TV producer and beauty queen officially tied the knot.
Intim*te lobola ceremony
According to media reports, Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli quietly celebrated their traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend. The private celebrations come nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement in December 2025.
The pair also held intim*te lobola negotiations and an Ulwamkelo Lwabayeni welcoming ceremony in Nayimuli’s hometown of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape earlier in 2026.
@PhambiliS had a different take, writing:
"This is amazing; in real life, she is even more beautiful. 👌 Mandla won here🙌👌"
@MtoloSam declared:
"Life is not fair!!! This marriage proves that!!!"
@Kwanele_Mfiso remarked:
"One thing about men: they know their worth, and they put themselves first, no matter what!"
@idarkelihle added:
"Even psyfo is better coz he didn't leave her with kids, ai amadoda😏"
Mandla N and Miss Universe SA 2025 Melissa Nayimuli Announce Engagement
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that after years as a beloved power couple, Mandla N and long-term partner Melissa Nayimuli have officially announced their engagement, marking the next chapter in their relationship.
The beautiful reveal came via a heartwarming video that perfectly captured the romantic moment Mandla popped the question to the Miss Universe South Africa 2025 titleholder.
The announcement instantly sent social media into a frenzy of positive energy, with fans flooding their feeds with cheers and congratulatory messages celebrating the newly engaged pair.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za