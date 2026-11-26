TV producer Mandla N tied the knot with former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli in a traditional wedding ceremony on 23 November 2026

The Isitha: The Enemy creator's marriage to the beauty queen sent social media into a frenzy, with many drawing comparisons to his ex, Tumi

Peeps flooded X with mixed reactions, with some praising Melissa's beauty while others expressed sympathy for the women Mandla left behind

Mandla N Marries Former Miss SA Universe Melissa Nayimuli in Private Traditional Ceremony

Source: Instagram

TV producer Mandla Ngcongwane, popularly known as Mandla N, is officially off the market. The Isitha: The Enemy creator wed former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli in a traditional ceremony on 23 November 2026, and the news sent X into a frenzy almost immediately.

Ngcongwane and Nayimuli, who previously raised eyebrows for their age gap, had a traditional wedding ceremony over the long weekend.

The actor-turned-producer, who was previously involved with actress Tumi Masemola, is one of South Africa's most prominent television producers in Mzansi's most-watched dramas.

Melissa Nayimuli, his new bride, is a celebrated beauty queen who previously held the Miss Universe South Africa title. The couple's traditional wedding ceremony quickly became one of the hottest talking points on X over the long weekend.

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Entertainment news: MDN News shared on its X account on 25 November 2026 that the TV producer and beauty queen officially tied the knot.

Intim*te lobola ceremony

According to media reports, Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli quietly celebrated their traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend. The private celebrations come nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement in December 2025.

The pair also held intim*te lobola negotiations and an Ulwamkelo Lwabayeni welcoming ceremony in Nayimuli’s hometown of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape earlier in 2026.

@PhambiliS had a different take, writing:

"This is amazing; in real life, she is even more beautiful. 👌 Mandla won here🙌👌"

@MtoloSam declared:

"Life is not fair!!! This marriage proves that!!!"

@Kwanele_Mfiso remarked:

"One thing about men: they know their worth, and they put themselves first, no matter what!"

@idarkelihle added:

"Even psyfo is better coz he didn't leave her with kids, ai amadoda😏"

Mandla N Marries Former Miss SA Universe Melissa Nayimuli in Private Traditional Ceremony

Source: Instagram

Mandla N and Miss Universe SA 2025 Melissa Nayimuli Announce Engagement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that after years as a beloved power couple, Mandla N and long-term partner Melissa Nayimuli have officially announced their engagement, marking the next chapter in their relationship.

The beautiful reveal came via a heartwarming video that perfectly captured the romantic moment Mandla popped the question to the Miss Universe South Africa 2025 titleholder.

The announcement instantly sent social media into a frenzy of positive energy, with fans flooding their feeds with cheers and congratulatory messages celebrating the newly engaged pair.

Source: Briefly News