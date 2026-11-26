An AI-generated video mocking Cyan Boujee for her alleged assault on Naquueda at the SASMAS red carpet went viral on X in November 2026

The clip portrays Cyan as a WWE wrestler charging into a ring, poking fun at her reputation as a confrontational figure after she said she would do it again

South Africans were divided over the video, with some finding it hilarious and others calling out the internet for making light of the alleged attack

AI Video of Cyan Boujee as a WWE wrestler went viral after the SASMAS assault on Naquueda. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

An AI-generated clip portraying DJ and social media personality Cyan Boujee as a WWE wrestler has gone viral on X, drawing both laughter and criticism from South Africans.

The video, reposted by @BALENCISKII, is set inside a packed indoor arena during a wrestling show. It shows a fighter charging toward the ring and later celebrating over a downed opponent, with the on-screen caption reading "No sesi cyan had enough" alongside crying-laughing emojis. The commentary in the clip captures the chaotic energy perfectly: "You, you're nothing! Get out of here! That's enough! He's coming into the ring! What a combination! Oh my, what a finisher! He's out!"

Why Cyan Boujee became a WWE meme

The video is a direct jab at Cyan Boujee following her alleged unprovoked physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAS red carpet. What made the moment stick in public memory was not just the alleged attack itself, but Cyan's unapologetic response — she reportedly said she would do it again. That attitude opened the door for social media users to reimagine her as a full-blown combat sport character, and the AI video ran with it.

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The clip captures the absurdity many felt about the situation, using humour to highlight what critics viewed as behaviour at odds with her public persona.

Watch the AI clip that set off the debate below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral clip

Reactions ranged from playful to pointed. Here is what X users had to say:

@PatX2020: "This girl ke Brock Lesnar. 😅"

@McMOF55: "Someone make Brock Lesner Naqueeda lol"

@ZinhleBaartman: "She is my fighter😂😂😂😂"

@bongyluaziey: "You guys don't deserve the internet."

@Ntombenhle124: "South Africans are so good at hyping nonsense, there's nothing funny about what that girl did."

Naqueeda breaks silence

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naquueda shared a formal statement on Instagram after Cyan Boujee physically attacked her at the South African Social Media Awards.

The content creator revealed she sustained physical injuries on two separate occasions during the altercation at the ceremony.

Source: Briefly News