First-year intern Dr Kian du Toit filmed an emotional video from inside his car before his fourth 24-hour call in nine days

The young doctor described shocking shortages in his hospital, including no needles, no NG tubes, and patients dying while waiting for beds and surgeries

Khanyi Mbau, Nandi Madida, Minnie Dlamini, and Lady Zamar were among the South African celebrities who responded to the raw footage

Khanyi Mbau, Nandi Madida, Minnie Dlamini and others weighed in after an intern doctor sounded the alarm. Image: Prince Williams/Getty Images, kixn_dr/Instagram, Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Source: UGC

A first-year medical intern has shaken South Africa with a brutally honest video filmed from his car before yet another gruelling overnight shift, drawing an outpouring of emotion from celebrities and healthcare workers alike.

Dr Kian du Toit shared the selfie-style clip on Instagram on 21 November 2026, visibly drained in his scrubs. He explained it would be his fourth call in nine days, each shift stretching well beyond 24 hours.

Intern doctor breaks down over healthcare crisis

What poured out of him was a firsthand account of a system in freefall.

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"The healthcare system in South Africa is far worse, I think, than anyone thinks," he said.

He described patients stuck in casualty for days just trying to secure a bed, others waiting weeks for surgeries that never seem to come, and hospitals running completely dry of basic supplies.

"We've got no needles, not a single needle in the hospital, no NG tubes. The stock is insane. There's nothing."

He went further, explaining that staff are improvising to survive:

"We are fighting, we are stealing, we are buying our own things." Adding a particularly painful detail, he pointed out that a private hospital stands directly across the road. "We are seeing numbers like crazy, and we can't help. There's literally not much we can do."

Despite the despair in his voice, he urged those watching to keep praying for South Africa's public health doctors.

"Patients die waiting for beds; they die waiting for surgeries. It's not fair," he said. "We literally just try our best day in, day out, grogging like slaves."

Khanyi Mbau, Minnie Dlamini and more react

The video struck a nerve far beyond the medical community. Khanyi Mbau wrote:

"Thank you for remaining through the trials and doing your best. It's the darkest before dawn. Nothing remains the same forever; it's going to change; it has to. Thank you for your spirit and heart, Dr Strength and comfort to you."

Nandi Madida connected the crisis directly to corruption:

"Heartbreaking, and it's all because of corruption. I'm so sorry you've had to go through this."

Minnie Dlamini simply said:

"This broke my heart. Thank you for sharing."

Lady Zamar added:

"Just heartbreaking really."

A qualified medical officer, @dr_lethu, offered a sobering perspective from the other side:

"It's heartbreaking to witness this as a qualified medical officer who remains unemployed, while our already overburdened interns are being forced to carry the weight of a healthcare system that is falling apart."

@hlomijack praised his courage:

"Your heart is broken, but your spirit is brave and courageous for being able to speak about the crisis in the public healthcare system. Your voice matters; it is representing the voiceless right now."

Former clinical psychologist @nataliejaynebenic, who left the Department of Health after a decade, echoed his experience:

"Machines are broken, supplies are zero! And the patients are so desperate, and I'm so desperate to help. I was buying food for my patients. They had no food in hospital, no medications... But there's money for soccer and rugby fields!"

Watch Dr Kian du Toit's emotional video that started the conversation below:

Ntsiki Mazwai says foreigners aren’t to blame for hospital queues

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate after defending foreign nationals accused of causing long queues at public hospitals.

Mazwai posted her remarks days after renewed anti-illegal immigration protests swept through South Africa in July 2026.

Source: Briefly News