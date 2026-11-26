Ntsiki Mazwai formally resigned from the Land Party on 26 November 2026, weeks after contesting the Johannesburg mayoral race

Prince Kaybee responded to the news with a single laughing emoji, summing up what many felt about the resignation

Netizens flooded the comments with jokes and mixed takes on Mazwai's short-lived political career

Prince Kaybee responded to Ntsiki Mazwai resigning from Land Party after the 2026 Elections. Image: princekaybeesa, ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

DJ Prince Kaybee has weighed in on Ntsiki Mazwai's sudden departure from the Land Party, and he said everything with just one emoji. The laughing-face reaction, posted on X on Thursday, 26 November 2026, quickly resonated with users who shared his amusement.

Mazwai, widely recognised as a poet and outspoken social commentator, had been unveiled as the Land Party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate on 8 July 2026. She contested the 2026 Local Government Elections under the party's banner before announcing her resignation on the same day Kaybee posted his reaction.

Ntsiki Mazwai exits the Land Party

In her own post on X, Mazwai framed the exit as a personal decision to move forward rather than a falling out. "While I have chosen to close this chapter with the Land Party, I remain committed to my political journey and look forward to the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead," she wrote.

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Despite the measured tone of her statement, the timing sparked immediate chatter online, with many drawing attention to the gap between her ambitions as a mayoral candidate and the swift exit that followed.

Ntsiki Mazwai quit the Land Party after the 2026 elections. Image: missntsikiazwai

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Kaybee's post

Prince Kaybee's single-emoji response to the news captured the mood of many, and netizens were quick to pile on with their own takes. Here is what they had to say:

@MokiriWaLebelo: "Cyril and Mbaks must learn from Ntsiki. True leaders resign after poor performance. 😆🤣😂"

@NothingMattx: "I asked her why she didn't vote for herself, and she blocked me 😂😂"

@Astrum816557: "Lol you see how all this was about a paycheck 🥲😝"

@wond4733: "All parties who were against March n March are struggling"

@nqobile_mahungu: "Hhaw😂😂😂😂"

Jacinta laughs at Malema

Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma laughed at Julius Malema’s reaction to Ntsiki Mazwai resigning from the Land Party.

Mazwai resigned from the Land Party after the party received just 622 votes in the November local government elections.

Source: Briefly News