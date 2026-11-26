Weeks before his passing, Pete Edochie opened up about his failing health in an emotional recorded interview

The 79-year-old Nollywood legend revealed he was struggling to walk and experiencing swelling across his body

A video of the interview resurfaced after his death on 25 November 2026, leaving fans across Africa heartbroken

Pete Edochie's final interview before his death. Image: Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Source: Instagram

A video of Nollywood icon Pete Edochie speaking candidly about his health has gone viral following his death on 25 November 2026. In the clip, the 79-year-old can be seen seated in a lounge setting, speaking into a handheld microphone with a calm but sorrowful composure, unaware that his words would soon carry a weight that no one around him could have anticipated.

The footage was originally recorded in October 2026 during a visit Edochie made to ailing Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana. Despite being there to offer support, the veteran actor took a moment to reflect honestly on his own deteriorating condition, revealing that walking had become increasingly difficult and that parts of his body were swelling unpredictably.

Pete Edochie's haunting final prayer

"Sometimes I get up, and parts of my body have swollen, and then after some time they go down again, like my hand is swollen and now my leg," he shared in the clip. Even so, he insisted he had not given up: "I still have hope that I will recover myself."

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What struck those who later watched the video most deeply was the prayer that followed. "I just keep asking God, you are the author of life. Whenever you feel it is time for me to go, just take me. Don't let me bother the people who are around me. No, just tip me," he said.

Edochie died weeks after recording those words, reportedly from prostate cancer. The video was reshared by the Instagram page African Folder following the news of his passing.

Fans mourn the Nollywood legend

The clip moved fans from across the continent and beyond, with many sharing heartfelt tributes in the comments.

@lumwachi_wycliffe wrote:

"It takes courage to not only accept a destiny but also to speak about it... Go well, legend! Nollywood will miss you! Africa will miss you. 😢"

@miss.giselle said:

"Rest in eternal peace to a true icon. 🕊️❤️ I'm not even Nigerian, but I grew up on this man's movies. He was such a huge part of my childhood and brought us so much laughter, drama and unforgettable memories. 😭❤️ Some legends really do leave a mark on generations. Thank you for the memories, the laughs and the childhood nostalgia. Fly high and sleep peacefully, legend."

@asherqueen_jamesversion added:

"An iroko who will be remembered in God...sir you've lived a life, and your coming on earth is felt and appreciated in God...RIP grand p...Chief Pete Edochie 🔥 my heart goes to the Edochie family, Nollywood and his true loved ones."

Viral post falsely claims 5 actors died in 2026

In a previous report from Briefly News, an Instagram post by @naija_fashion_designers went viral, claiming five major Nollywood actors all died in 2026.

The post featured a screenshot from media personality Do2dtun listing Pete Edochie, Alexx Ekubo, Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Hassan and Francis Duru.

Source: Briefly News