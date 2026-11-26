Loyiso MacDonald sent a tender term of endearment to co-star Lunathi Mampofu on X, and fans immediately took notice

The sweet post came just ahead of a major wedding episode on Mzansi Magic, leaving some followers confused about what was real and what was scripted

Lunathi Mampofu herself jumped into the replies, and her response only added to the excitement online

Loyiso MacDonald’s social media message to Lunathi Mampofu had fans confused. Image: Goodwill Thomo

Source: Facebook

Actor Loyiso MacDonald had fans raising eyebrows on Thursday, 26 November 2026, after posting a tender message aimed at his Inimba co-star Lunathi Mampofu on X. In the tweet, MacDonald tagged her handle and wrote "Sthandwa sam…" — a phrase meaning "my love/my darling" — leaving followers unsure whether the romance was reel or real.

The timing made things even more intriguing. The two stars play Lazarus and Zoleka on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Inimba, and the pair's characters are set to walk down the aisle in a one-hour white wedding special airing on Friday, 27 November 2026, at 20:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv). The episode caps off a storyline in which Zoleka and Lazarus overcome heartbreak, difficult conversations, and relationship hurdles to finally reach the altar.

Lunathi Mampofu joins the conversation

One extra layer of excitement for fans: MacDonald's tag was slightly off, pointing to @MampofuLunathi rather than her correct handle. Despite the mix-up, Mampofu herself spotted the post and fired back with a playful response, writing:

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"Bhabha, it's not appropriate to speak during ipreperations 🫣😂" — staying firmly in the spirit of the upcoming nuptials, whether in character or not.

See the original post that got everyone talking below:

Fans react to the wholesome moment

The exchange quickly drew a wave of responses from fans who couldn't quite tell where the acting ended, and reality began. Some were simply delighted that Mampofu had shown up on the platform at all.

@hey_xhanti wrote:

"You've brought her to Twitter. We prayed for days like these😭"

@NdayotewaR added:

"She finally joined the x streets 😅😅"

@TeeCantget pointed out the tagging error:

"You meant to tag @LunathiMampofu though, I think 🫣🤔🤷🏽‍♀️🤭"

@mase_1007 was left baffled:

"Is this a prank 😭🤣 are we being pranked?"

@BlessingsMcGor1 summed up what most people were thinking:

"Yuuuhhh 🥹are you still acting dear, or is it real?"

Whether the affection is on-screen magic or something more, fans will at least get to watch Lazarus and Zoleka exchange vows when the wedding special airs on Friday night.

Inimba slap compilation video has fans in stitches

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a video compilation of slap scenes from Inimba was posted on social media, featuring tense moments from across the series.

The clip included memorable scenes such as Zoleka slapping Yanga after she deliberately broke a valuable vase.

Source: Briefly News