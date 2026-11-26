Uzalo actress Asavela Mqokiyana was too ill to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrates Court on Thursday, 26 November

Asavela was allegedly clocked driving her BMW X3 at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone on the KZN South Coast

KwaZulu-Natal's Transport MEC weighed in on the case after her arrest, issuing a stern festive season warning

Asavela Mqokiyana has missed her court appearance. Image: asavelamqokiyana

Source: Instagram

Actress Asavela Mqokiyana was unable to make her scheduled court appearance on Thursday, 26 November, after falling ill. The 30-year-old was due to appear at the Scottburgh Magistrates Court for the third time following her arrest, but her next date has now been set for 13 January 2027. She remains out on bail.

Asavela, best known for her roles in Uzalo and Isibaya, was pulled over on the N2 near Ellingham on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Road Traffic Inspectorate officers from Park Rynie allegedly recorded her BMW X3 travelling at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone, which is 78km/h above the legal limit. She first appeared in court on 19 October, with a second appearance on 29 October before the most recent one was postponed due to her illness.

KZN department's warning to motorists

Asavela is the daughter of football coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Following her arrest, KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma publicly responded to the incident, sending a pointed message to road users ahead of the festive period.

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"RTI will have no mercy this festive season," the department said.

The statement signals that authorities intend to maintain strict enforcement on provincial roads during one of the country's most dangerous periods for road fatalities.

Asavela Mqokiyana missed her court appearance. Image: asavelamqokiyana

Source: Instagram

Asavela unbothered by arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, while the internet was buzzing with arrest rumours, Asavela appeared to be completely unbothered; she was at home, casually filming the views from what looks like a stunning countryside mansion. X user @Priscill_Thato shared a short clip of the actress on 27 October 2026, captioning it:

"They said Asavela is arrested. 😭 Meanwhile, she's at 08:34 at home posting views. 💀"

Fans noted that she had appeared in court, making her free to enjoy her time outside.

Source: Briefly News