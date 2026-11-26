Actor Tumisho Masha took to X to celebrate Dr Nasiphi Moya after she was sworn in at Tshwane House in Pretoria

The swearing-in ceremony on 26 November 2026 marked the start of the sixth council administration for the City of Tshwane

A coalition of ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, and the MK party then voted in new council leadership following the ceremony

Tumisho Masha cheered Dr Nasiphi Moya after she was re-elected Tshwane executive mayor. Image: tumishomasha, moyanasiphi

Source: Instagram

Actor Tumisho Masha gave a rousing shoutout to Dr Nasiphi Moya on X after she was sworn in as a councillor of the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday, 26 November 2026. The ceremony took place at Tshwane House in Pretoria, marking the beginning of the sixth council administration.

Masha, who voted for ActionSA, reshared a video that Moya had posted on her own official X account, showing her and fellow newly elected councillors reciting their oath inside the City of Tshwane council chambers. His caption was short and joyful:

"LET THE CHURCH SAY AMEN!🙏🏾"

Dr Nasiphi Moya re-elected Tshwane executive mayor

The swearing-in was only the beginning of a significant day for Tshwane's new political chapter. After the ceremony, a coalition made up of ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, and the MK party came together to vote in a fresh council leadership. Dr Moya, representing ActionSA, was re-elected as Executive Mayor for a second term, securing 115 votes against the DA's Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes.

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The EFF's Omphile Maotwe was elected Deputy Executive Mayor unopposed, while the ANC's Naeem Patel claimed the Council Speaker position with 119 votes, ahead of the DA's Pogiso Glen Mthimunye on 71 votes and the Freedom Front Plus's Willie Spies on 19 votes. Dan Mabona of the ANC was elected Chief Whip.

Watch the swearing-in ceremony that got Masha celebrating:

Reactions to Masha's celebratory post

Masha's celebration post drew a range of responses on X:

@FreeReign2022 suggested:

"You must officially join and do the party activities. Mr Masha, you were abused so much for saying 'South Africa' for South Africans."

@thabosrmalema said:

"Politicians are working together; a snake is camping on socials waiting to hurl insults at Malema. A mature man, always talking about another man, sies😎"

@SindiswaMathe asked:

"Bathong, what's the latest, hle? Has she been sworn in as a mayor?"

@me_rego agreed:

"GOD HAS SPOKEN, LET THE CHURCH SAY AMEN 🙏🏽"

Tumisho Masha reacts to Xolani Khumalo's plans

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Tumisho Masha reacted to Xolani Khumalo addressing residents in a press briefing, promising delivery on campaign mandates and regular community updates.

Khumalo's appointment has drawn sharp reactions online, with many questioning whether he will follow through on his commitments.

Source: Briefly News