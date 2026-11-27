The South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) officially excluded Cyan Boujee from all future events amid an ongoing criminal investigation

The ban followed an incident involving beauty influencer Naquueda, who opened a criminal case and vowed to pursue accountability

Rather than addressing the ban formally, Cyan Boujee left a dismissive one-word comment that drew further backlash online

The SASMAs have banned Cyan Boujee from all future events. Images: cyan.boujee24, _naquueda

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has responded with total indifference after the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) formally banned her from its events and award programmes following a widely publicised altercation at the 2026 ceremony.

In an official press release shared on Instagram on Thursday, 26 November 2026, the awards body confirmed that Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, has been excluded from all SASMA-organised events and barred from participating in future award cycles, including nominations and shortlists, while a criminal investigation is underway.

SASMAs back Naquueda after criminal case opened

The decision came after internal consultations held on 23 November, following an incident where Cyan Boujee physically attacked content creator Naquueda, who won the Beauty Influencer of the Year award on the night in question. A criminal case was opened on 22 November, and the organisation confirmed that its representatives assisted Naquueda with the initial steps required to report the matter to authorities.

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SASMA also confirmed it is cooperating fully with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and will not interfere with the investigation.

"SASMA condemns violence, intimidation and harassment. A criminal case has been opened; we are cooperating fully with SAPS, and we continue to support Naqueeda. Cyan Boujee is excluded from SASMA events and future awards programmes pending the legal process. This is a protective decision, not a finding of guilt," the organisation stated.

The awards body also announced updated Event Attendance Terms and Conditions enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on violence, threats, and intimidation ahead of its 2027 programme. A final determination on Cyan Boujee's standing will only be made once legal proceedings have concluded.

Cyan Boujee is indifferent to the SASMAs' decision to ban her from events after her viral altercation with Naquueda. Images: cyan.boujee24, _naquueda

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's cheeky reaction

Rather than issuing any kind of formal response, Cyan Boujee headed straight to the comment section of the press release and left a single word: "Tsek."

The dismissive reply landed days after a wave of backlash from both everyday social media users and fellow public figures. Naquueda, for her part, has remained firm in her pursuit of accountability.

Many social media users praised the awards organisers for taking a clear and decisive stance, with the exclusion and updated conduct rules being widely described as a necessary step toward protecting creators and guests at industry events.

Read the SASMA's statement below.

Mtho claims Cyan Boujee won't face jail time

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mtho's claims that Cyan Boujee's connections will keep her from serving jail time over her assault scandal.

Social media users challenged the podcaster's claims in the comment section, insisting that no one is truly above the law.

Source: Briefly News