Nkosazana Daughter shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video shoot for her collaboration, Kasi Lami, with Focalistic

Social media users teased Focalistic for appearing distracted by Nkosazana Daughter as she danced beside him during filming.

The viral clip comes shortly after Focalistic faced online scrutiny over his relationship history

Focalistic was caught staring at Nkosazana Daughter. Images: nkosazana_daughter, focalistic

Source: Instagram

Amapiano fans have been buzzing after Nkosazana Daughter posted behind-the-scenes footage from the set of her and Focalistic's collaboration, Kasi Lami, and it wasn't the music that had people talking.

The clip, shared on Instagram, gave followers a peek at the duo's on-set dynamic during filming. As Nkosazana Daughter danced beside Focalistic, viewers were quick to clock the Ke Star hitmaker stopping his performance to glance at her rather than holding his focus on the camera. The moment set off a wave of commentary in the comments section.

Fans tease Focalistic in the comments

Nkosazana Daughter has drawn attention since debuting a slimmer figure, and fans reckoned it was this that had Focalistic's eyes wandering. The jokes came thick and fast.

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lionessnam wrote:

"Shame, he is mesmerised."

rickyagloo_official pointed out:

"Focalistic's bombastic side eye on Nkosazana's body."

sedi.linga laughed:

"Foca wehhhh! You're slowly exposing yourself."

xlevol_za reacted:

"Foca, focus!"

Mzansi teased Focalistic for appearing distracted by Nkosazana Daughter's dance moves.

Source: Instagram

Focalistic's recent relationship drama

The timing of the clip adds an extra layer of intrigue, given that Focalistic has only recently found himself in the middle of a public relationship controversy. During a viral livestream, he confirmed that he had previously been romantically involved with DBN Gogo, a revelation that landed badly with fans who felt it showed disrespect towards his rumoured girlfriend, Pabi Cooper.

After the livestream caused a stir, Focalistic acknowledged regret over how events unfolded. Pabi Cooper responded indirectly through a string of cryptic posts touching on the pain that comes with being in a relationship played out under public scrutiny. DBN Gogo chose not to address the situation publicly.

With all of that still fresh, the behind-the-scenes clip has fans now watching Nkosazana Daughter's corner to see how she responds to Focalistic's very visible attention.

Watch the viral video below.

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper allegedly unfollow each other

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Focalistic and Pabi Cooper allegedly removing each other on social media.

This follows the mounting backlash surrounding their relationship, and online users claimed they were not surprised.

Source: Briefly News