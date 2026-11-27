Focalistic Caught Staring at Nkosazana Daughter During ‘Kasi Lami’ Video Shoot
- Nkosazana Daughter shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video shoot for her collaboration, Kasi Lami, with Focalistic
- Social media users teased Focalistic for appearing distracted by Nkosazana Daughter as she danced beside him during filming.
- The viral clip comes shortly after Focalistic faced online scrutiny over his relationship history
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Amapiano fans have been buzzing after Nkosazana Daughter posted behind-the-scenes footage from the set of her and Focalistic's collaboration, Kasi Lami, and it wasn't the music that had people talking.
The clip, shared on Instagram, gave followers a peek at the duo's on-set dynamic during filming. As Nkosazana Daughter danced beside Focalistic, viewers were quick to clock the Ke Star hitmaker stopping his performance to glance at her rather than holding his focus on the camera. The moment set off a wave of commentary in the comments section.
Fans tease Focalistic in the comments
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Nkosazana Daughter has drawn attention since debuting a slimmer figure, and fans reckoned it was this that had Focalistic's eyes wandering. The jokes came thick and fast.
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lionessnam wrote:
"Shame, he is mesmerised."
rickyagloo_official pointed out:
"Focalistic's bombastic side eye on Nkosazana's body."
sedi.linga laughed:
"Foca wehhhh! You're slowly exposing yourself."
xlevol_za reacted:
"Foca, focus!"
Focalistic's recent relationship drama
The timing of the clip adds an extra layer of intrigue, given that Focalistic has only recently found himself in the middle of a public relationship controversy. During a viral livestream, he confirmed that he had previously been romantically involved with DBN Gogo, a revelation that landed badly with fans who felt it showed disrespect towards his rumoured girlfriend, Pabi Cooper.
After the livestream caused a stir, Focalistic acknowledged regret over how events unfolded. Pabi Cooper responded indirectly through a string of cryptic posts touching on the pain that comes with being in a relationship played out under public scrutiny. DBN Gogo chose not to address the situation publicly.
With all of that still fresh, the behind-the-scenes clip has fans now watching Nkosazana Daughter's corner to see how she responds to Focalistic's very visible attention.
Watch the viral video below.
Focalistic and Pabi Cooper allegedly unfollow each other
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Focalistic and Pabi Cooper allegedly removing each other on social media.
This follows the mounting backlash surrounding their relationship, and online users claimed they were not surprised.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za