Reality TV star Mel Viljoen sent a letter to a lawyer demanding a widow return Tammy Taylor products or pay R24 million

The demand targets Hansie Oosthuizen, a widow at the centre of a growing legal dispute with the Viljoen family

A TikTok video revealing the contents of the letter has set social media alight with divided opinions

TV Star Mel Viljoen demands R24 million from a widow. Image: MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

Reality TV personality Mel Viljoen has taken legal aim at a widow named Hansie Oosthuizen, demanding she either return a stock of Tammy Taylor products or cough up R24 million. The explosive claim surfaced on social media on 26 November 2026, when the contents of a letter sent to Oosthuizen's lawyer were revealed.

Viljoen, who previously made headlines when she asked for donations, received backlash on social media for demanding money from Oosthuizen.

According to the letter, Oosthuizen must hand back the Tammy Taylor nail products or face a R24 million bill. The scale of the demand has left many viewers stunned, particularly given Oosthuizen's status as a widow.

Entertainment commentator Bianca van Wyk revealed on her TikTok account this week that Viljoen is suing Hansie Oosthuizen.

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According to Van Wyk, the reality TV star's lawyer sent a letter to the widow, Hansie Oosthuizen, who paid R5.8 million for a 33% shareholding in Tammy Taylor, believing it was a legitimate business. Viljoen reportedly revealed that Oosthuizen sold R300 000 worth of stock without her permission and now seeks over R20 million.

The clip drew a wide range of responses from viewers, with opinions firmly divided between those backing the Viljoens and those questioning the move entirely.

South Africans comment on Viljoen's claims

🌍:

"Give it to the Viljoens. They have incredible resilience and the thickest skin"

sys❌:

"Self-scanning will never, never work in South Africa....these 2 were living the high life, and they scammed.... people are out here barely surviving...how will they react?"

Vivi89:

"How are they affording the lawyers for all these cases?"

KitColt:

"Unbelievable, what a cheek, when is Mel being dealt with?"

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen demands R24 million from Hansie Oosthuizen widow. Image: Amaze_M

Source: Twitter

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News