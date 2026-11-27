Nota Baloyi called out Connie Ferguson over her reported R50 million Johannesburg mansion, linking it to past pay disputes at Ferguson Films

Baloyi referenced complaints made by former Ferguson Films actors, who had accused the company of underpayment

X users hit back at Baloyi, defending Ferguson's career and drawing sharp distinctions between business owners and their employees

Nota Baloyi slammed Connie Ferguson’s reported R50 million mansion. Images: lavidanota, connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Podcaster and music executive Nota Baloyi found himself on the receiving end of sharp criticism after questioning how veteran actress and producer Connie Ferguson could afford a Johannesburg mansion reportedly valued at R50 million.

On Thursday, 26 November 2026, Baloyi quote-posted photos on X that are widely believed to show Ferguson's lavish residence. Rather than simply admiring the property, he connected its reported price tag to long-standing controversies about pay practices at Ferguson Films, the production company Connie co-founded with her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

"How do you afford that when Vatiswa et. al. are struggling to meet their lease agreements? That's the greed that condemned men to hell in the biblical tales!" Baloyi wrote.

Ferguson Films pay controversies, revisited

Baloyi's post brought renewed attention to disputes that had made headlines years earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In 2019, actress Vatiswa Ndara published an open letter accusing Ferguson Films of mistreatment and underpayment during her time on the telenovela Igazi, arguing that the compensation did not reflect the long shooting hours, exclusivity clauses, and absence of residual payments.

The following year, actor-turned-locum radiographer Mlamli Mangcala similarly wrote an open letter alleging underpayment and claiming the company failed to honour accommodation and relocation commitments.

Connie and the late Shona Ferguson denied both sets of allegations, defending their company's pay structures in public statements.

Nota Baloyi slammed Connie Ferguson for owning a R50 million mansion while past Ferguson Films actors struggled. Images: thevati_can, lavidanota, mlamli021

Source: Instagram

X users clap back at Nota Baloyi

Rather than finding sympathy for his argument, Baloyi faced considerable pushback from social media users who defended Ferguson's decades-long career and took aim at the podcaster himself.

Bra_Mash_ asked:

"Can you afford all the things your boss, MacG, affords?"

maanondi, referencing claims made by rapper L-Tido about Baloyi:

"The same way Mac can afford all that he can, while you don't have a battery for your Figo."

IamMalusiMsomi drew a pointed analogy:

"Because someone who works at Shoprite is not in the same tax bracket as the Shoprite owner."

NandiphaB added:

"You can't expect someone who's spent her adult life building a television empire with her husband to forfeit her wealth because one of their actors can't afford rent. An employee's struggles don't erase an employer's success."

The reactions reflect a broader split in how people view the relationship between production companies and contracted talent, with many users arguing that Baloyi conflated the financial outcomes of business owners with the earnings of the people they hire.

See Nota Baloyi's post below.

Nota Baloyi rants about L-Tido

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the latest bombshells in Nota Baloyi's ongoing feud with rapper L-Tido.

The controversial podcaster made claims about the nationalities of L-Tido's podcast crew, raising serious questions among online users.

Source: Briefly News