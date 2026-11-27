A beach video showing businessman Thami Ndlala promoting Ms Decordon as his red carpet co-host went viral on X

Author Jackie Phamotse raised pointed questions about Ndlala's conduct, referencing past court cases involving women

X users clapped back at Phamotse, with some accusing her of hypocrisy and others agreeing with her concerns

Jackie Phamotse reacted to Thami Ndlala's Ms Decordon video. Image: jackiephamotse, thamindlala

Source: Instagram

A short, sun-drenched beach clip featuring businessman Thami Ndlala has set tongues wagging after it was shared on X on Thursday, 26 November 2026. In the video, Ndlala announces that social media personality Ms Decordon, also known as Delicia, will serve as his red carpet co-host for Lala Grange Season 1, scheduled for 19 and 20 December.

The post that accompanied the clip read: "Thami Ndlala bringing Ms Decordon/Delicia to be the red carpet co-host for Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 ♥️, get your ticket."

Ndlala is widely known as the husband of media personality Lerato Kganyago, and his increased public appearances have not gone unnoticed.

Jackie Phamotse weighs in

Author and social commentator Jackie Phamotse did not hold back after seeing the clip. She posted a series of questions directed at Ndlala, taking particular issue with his growing visibility and his choice of on-screen company.

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"Why is it so hard to stay away from the spotlight, especially after all those ridiculous court cases with women?" she wrote. She also questioned why he was "fondling with 'vixens'/Talent" rather than engaging models in a more professional capacity, and challenged the appropriateness of a married CEO promoting his business in this manner.

"I honestly feel bad for his wife. Sometimes we accept so many unnecessary things to please our partners," Phamotse concluded.

X users push back on Phamotse

The commentary landed unevenly online, with responses split between those who backed Phamotse and those who found her reaction excessive.

@TheeSasha123:

"So he can't decide to be the ceo and the model. You also switched careers from a baddie to an author"

@Mahazard11:

"Why dictate how he should run his business? So many people/celebrities are doing the same; he is putting his face to the brands, and he knows that very well people like you will run with it and promote his business for him. I mean, you are marketing your own books, don't you?"

@LunainMotidnmg:

"You expect much from an uneducated crook. You expect him to know business and ethics, a PTA kasi thug who got his big break through crime??"

@Sandi_Dywili:

"Fame is the biggest drug in the world"

@Lesalayisa:

"You are spot on with your questions!"

@LilaSonga:

"It's marketing. It makes sense for the promo to be like this because it gets people like you talking. More exposure"

Jackie on Mdoda drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jackie Phamotse found herself on the receiving end of backlash.

This after inserting herself into the public falling-out between Anele Mdoda and her sister, Zamalisa.

Source: Briefly News