Ntsiki Mazwai Fires Back at Julius Malema After He Laughs at Her Land Party Resignation
- Ntsiki Mazwai resigned from the Land Party days after the 2026 local government elections, where the party received a handful of votes in Johannesburg
- Julius Malema reacted to news of her resignation with laughing emojis on X, prompting Mazwai to fire back with a pointed lyric from a classic R&B song
- Social media users weighed in on the exchange between the two outspoken public figures
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Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai did not let Julius Malema's laughing emojis slide without a response.
After Sunday World reported that Mazwai had stepped down from the Land Party, Malema replied to the news on X with a string of laughing emojis. Mazwai hit back publicly, quoting the chorus from LL Cool J's 1995 track Hey Lover featuring Boyz II Men:
"Hey Lover…this is more than a crush. You pay me too much mind."
She then directed a pointed question at Malema in isiZulu, loosely asking whether his wife is aware of his apparent fixation with her:
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"Umfazi wakho uyayidlala iPolygamy? @Julius_S_Malema."
Mazwai's exit from the Land Party
Mazwai had served as the Land Party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate in the 4 November 2026 local government elections. The party's showing at the polls was underwhelming, with reports citing as few as 622 votes in Johannesburg, and separate IEC data putting the figure even lower. She announced her resignation in late November 2026 without giving a specific reason, though she made clear she planned to continue pursuing a political path.
How X users reacted
The exchange drew plenty of commentary online. Here's what some users had to say:
@Tebogo133 said:
"Hau Ntsiki?? Tell us something we don't know😂"
@EmaNgcobo remarked:
"But we all know you have a place in the @EFFSouthAfrica org."
@LeprinceFl highlighted:
"I'm realising that Julius is actually a showman; certain things he says when the camera goes on shouldn't be taken seriously."
@PilusaPowell shared:
"Kahle kahle wena no Juju are fond of each other; it's just that you're big characters who can't exist together in the same room, but you love each other, aren't you?"
@pietjohanus1b laughed:
"The story is funny, to be honest. Check in, check out."
@Past_2Present questioned:
"What was your agenda when you joined the party?😄"
@Msigi_Emotion advised:
"Tell them no Shilowa formed Cope, and just like you, he too resigned 🤣"
Ntsiki Mazwai hails EFF Leader Julius Malema
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai hailed Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.
Her sentiments ignited a massive debate among X users and EFF supporters, with many people opposing her views.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za