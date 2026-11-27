Ntsiki Mazwai resigned from the Land Party days after the 2026 local government elections, where the party received a handful of votes in Johannesburg

Julius Malema reacted to news of her resignation with laughing emojis on X, prompting Mazwai to fire back with a pointed lyric from a classic R&B song

Social media users weighed in on the exchange between the two outspoken public figures

Ntsiki Mazwai clapped back at Julius Malema after he mocked her Land Party exit. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai did not let Julius Malema's laughing emojis slide without a response.

After Sunday World reported that Mazwai had stepped down from the Land Party, Malema replied to the news on X with a string of laughing emojis. Mazwai hit back publicly, quoting the chorus from LL Cool J's 1995 track Hey Lover featuring Boyz II Men:

"Hey Lover…this is more than a crush. You pay me too much mind."

She then directed a pointed question at Malema in isiZulu, loosely asking whether his wife is aware of his apparent fixation with her:

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"Umfazi wakho uyayidlala iPolygamy? @Julius_S_Malema."

Mazwai's exit from the Land Party

Mazwai had served as the Land Party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate in the 4 November 2026 local government elections. The party's showing at the polls was underwhelming, with reports citing as few as 622 votes in Johannesburg, and separate IEC data putting the figure even lower. She announced her resignation in late November 2026 without giving a specific reason, though she made clear she planned to continue pursuing a political path.

See her original post below:

How X users reacted

The exchange drew plenty of commentary online. Here's what some users had to say:

@Tebogo133 said:

"Hau Ntsiki?? Tell us something we don't know😂"

@EmaNgcobo remarked:

"But we all know you have a place in the @EFFSouthAfrica org."

@LeprinceFl highlighted:

"I'm realising that Julius is actually a showman; certain things he says when the camera goes on shouldn't be taken seriously."

@PilusaPowell shared:

"Kahle kahle wena no Juju are fond of each other; it's just that you're big characters who can't exist together in the same room, but you love each other, aren't you?"

@pietjohanus1b laughed:

"The story is funny, to be honest. Check in, check out."

@Past_2Present questioned:

"What was your agenda when you joined the party?😄"

@Msigi_Emotion advised:

"Tell them no Shilowa formed Cope, and just like you, he too resigned 🤣"

Ntsiki Mazwai dragged Julius Malema after he mocked her Land Party exit. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai hails EFF Leader Julius Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai hailed Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

Her sentiments ignited a massive debate among X users and EFF supporters, with many people opposing her views.

Source: Briefly News