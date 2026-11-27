Miss SA Tiyani Makamu spoke out after social media users targeted her appearance following her crowning

The 27-year-old opened up about battling insecurities and being severely underweight as a teenager

Tiyani also addressed the widespread backlash over the Miss SA crown, revealing what the organisers intended

Miss SA Tiyani Makamu has hit back at body-shamers targeting her appearance, refusing to let online criticism go unanswered. Image: Tiyani Makamu

Source: Facebook

Miss SA Tiyani Makamu has hit back at critics who took to social media to body-shame her after she was crowned Miss South Africa 2026. The 27-year-old PR and Corporate Communications graduate won the title earlier this month at the Sandton Convention Centre. While the crowning was a milestone moment, it also sparked online criticism, with trolls targeting her weight and appearance.

Tiyani's response to body-shaming

Speaking on the SABC talk show Daily Thetha, Tiyani addressed the comments head-on.

"Now I'm a size 34… I'm a 27-year-old woman, and I've dealt with a lot of my insecurities, and there is no conversation people can have outside of me that I haven't had with myself.”

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She also revealed that stepping into the Miss SA spotlight was a decision she made with full awareness of the scrutiny that comes with it.

"Going onto the Miss SA platform, I was fully aware of what I was opening myself up to. There was a lot of self-counselling, unspoken conversations I've had with myself.”

Tiyani, who disclosed that she was severely underweight during her teenage years, admitted that the criticism isn't entirely painless.

"It's not to say that when I go through things that it doesn't sting a little, but I need to go back to higher ground and understand that I'm here now. There's also caution now because of the platform that I hold.”

The beauty queen stood her ground against online trolls who criticised her appearance, reminding them she won't be bullied into silence. Image: Tiyani Makamu

Source: Facebook

What about that crown?

Beyond the body-shaming, Tiyani also faced questions about the Miss SA crown, which went viral for all the wrong reasons after the finale. Pageant organisers clarified that the item placed on her head during the ceremony was temporary, with plans to invite designers to contribute to the final version.

Far from being bothered, Tiyani kept her focus on the bigger picture. Speaking to Morning Live, she said:

"We're very intentional about the message we put across; that it is about the women going through this programme and not necessarily about the material things around it."

Her composure in the face of intense public scrutiny has drawn attention, with many noting that the new Miss SA seems well-prepared for the pressures of her title.

Miss SA impressed many with no-makeup face

Miss SA appeared on TikTok without makeup in a candid day-in-the-life vlog filmed on 18 November 2026.

She reflected on her journey to the crown, saying she believes the crown chooses its custodian.

Source: Briefly News