A video showing Naledi Aphiwe motionless in a swimming pool surfaced online, leaving many fans alarmed

The women in the clip were seen casually drinking while the young singer remained unresponsive in the water

The footage follows the recent resurfacing of a fight video involving Naledi, adding to mounting concerns about her

Video of Naledi Aphiwe appearing motionless in a pool raised concern among fans. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

A video of South African singer Naledi Aphiwe appearing unresponsive in a swimming pool has gone viral, drawing widespread concern from fans and social media users over her safety and the behaviour of those around her.

The clip is believed to have been filmed during Aphiwe's recent trip to Tanzania. The young singer had previously posted footage of herself at a resort pool, wearing what appears to be the same brightly coloured bathing suit visible in the now-viral video.

What happened in the pool clip?

In the footage, Naledi is in the water alongside two other women. One of them holds her up and repeatedly calls out to her, saying, "Aphiwe, don't do this," while appearing to blow near her ear in an attempt to rouse her. When Naledi remains unresponsive, the woman asks for a drink, suggesting it would help give Naledi energy. Both women then continue drinking while she stays motionless in the pool, before the first woman eventually pulls her out of the water.

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The clip drew swift and alarmed reactions on X, with many questioning why those around the singer chose to drink rather than immediately remove her from the water.

TheOGPurist_ asked:

"And why are they giving her more alcohol instead of taking her out of the water?"

Bukhosi_mino voiced concern:

"This child is surrounded by people who don't love her."

TumiMashabela reacted:

"What kind of friends are these?"

GokuKnocks added:

"Yeah, our friend is passed out in the pool. I think it's a good idea to drink more rather than get her out and check if she is in danger or not."

Social media questioned why Naledi Aphiwe's friends chose to drink rather than immediately assist her. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

The pool video emerged shortly after an older clip, which appeared to show Naledi in a physical altercation with another woman, began circulating online again.

Together, the two videos have intensified public scrutiny around the rising star, with fans expressing worry not only about her well-being but also about the people she surrounds herself with.

Watch Naledi Aphiwe's video here.

Naledi Aphiwe's pool video has raised concerns about her well-being and the people she surrounds herself with. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out Naledi Aphiwe's behaviour

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Ntsiki Mazwai's reaction to Naledi Aphiwe's fight video.

The poet and former politician slammed Naledi and the other young women's behaviour.

Source: Briefly News