Metro FM's DJ Sabby called out rapper Usimamane and his manager on air after the artist skipped a scheduled Best Mornings interview

Sabby used the moment to send a message to hip-hop acts about respecting radio platforms that reach millions of listeners daily

Usimamane eventually showed up for the interview and had some words for Sabby about how the situation was handled

Usimamane Tells DJ Sabby to Text Him First Before Going Live on Metro FM

Source: Instagram

Metro FM's DJ Sabby sparked conversation in the hip-hop community after publicly calling out rapper Usimamane on air for missing a scheduled Best Mornings interview, naming both the artist and his manager.

Sabby made it clear the callout was not personal but a broader message to the industry. He reminded hip-hop artists that Metro FM commands a daily listenership of 2.1 million people, and that skipping an interview without any communication is a disservice not just to the station but to the artist's own fanbase.

"Radio is not a platform to be disrespected, and also your fans, because on our end we do our best to make sure that people are fully aware in your community that you're going to come to the radio, and then when there's no communication then there's no sense of acknowledgement, and now we're left in the dark," Sabby said.

Usimamane confronts Sabby on air

A few days later, Usimamane honoured the invite and sat down with DJ Sabby, but he wasn't about to let the public callout slide without addressing it. The rapper told Sabby he was hurt by how things played out, particularly because he holds the radio personality in high regard.

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"I was wondering maybe you could have texted me?" he said. "I just feel like maybe in future, even if it's not me, can you please do it that way because there's a lot of people involved; it's not just me and my team."

Usimamane stressed that he considers Sabby a big brother figure, which made the public blast sting even more. He acknowledged the broader point being made but pushed back on the method, suggesting a private message should come before a public confrontation of that scale.

What's next for Usimamane

Sabby held his ground, maintaining that the incident served a purpose beyond Usimamane alone and was aimed at shifting attitudes across the industry towards radio opportunities. Despite the tension, the interview eventually moved forward, with Usimamane also taking the opportunity to tease an upcoming release to Metro FM's audience.

Source: Briefly News